Erie, PA

Gov. Wolf signs smoke alarm bill; created after fatal daycare fire

By SEAN LAFFERTY
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Governor Tom Wolf has signed a bill created in the wake of a deadly Erie fire.

Senate Bill 563 was introduced by State Senator Dan Laughlin after the daycare fire that killed five children in Erie.

That fire happened in August 2019.

The new law outlines a list of standards for family childcare facilities, including a smoke alarm on each floor.

It also requires the alarms be interconnected to go off at the same time.

