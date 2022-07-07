ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Attorneys for Alleged Buffalo Supermarket Shooter Considering Psychiatric Defense

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 18-year-old Binghamton-area man who faces several federal hate crime charges in connection with a racially motivated mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court...

chautauquatoday.com

Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
TMZ.com

Rudy Giuliani 'Attack' Captured on Surveillance Video

10:03 AM PT -- The suspect, Daniel Gill, was charged with three misdemeanors - assault, menacing and harassment. According to the criminal complaint, obtained by TMZ, Giuliani told prosecutors Gill made him "stumble forward." Giuliani said this caused "physical injury including but not limited to redness, swelling, and substantial pain to the back and left side of his body, as well as causing informant to be placed in fear of physical injury, and becoming alarmed and annoyed."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Merrick Garland
MSNBC

Former police chief calls for police 'purge at national level' after Jayland Walker shooting death

Unarmed Black man Jayland Walker being killed by Ohio police, who fired 90 rounds at the 25-year-old, a few days before law enforcement officials took the White Highland Park mass shooter into custody alive, demonstrates that racism in policing is real and must be addressed, experts tell Joy Reid. "The FBI articulated that there's an infiltration of white supremacists in law enforcement…,” former police chief Ralph Godbee tells Joy Reid. “There has to be a purging and it has to start at the national level."July 6, 2022.
OHIO STATE
CBS Chicago

Suspect had prior contact with police before July 4 mass shooting, disguised self in women's clothes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Authorities in Highland Park said the suspect in the Highland Park July 4th mass shooting planned the attack for weeks, dressed as a woman to hide his tattoos and blend in with the crowd and drove up to Wisconsin before being arrested.Police confirm a seventh victim has died as a result of injuries sustained from the mass shooting.  A high-ranking law enforcement source with direct knowledge of the investigation released an image of 21-year-old Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III. Source tells CBS 2 the image was captured Monday after the shooting.  At an afternoon news conference, Christopher Covelli of...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
The Independent

Shackled and emotionless – how Ghislaine Maxwell reacted to her 20-year sentence

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion as she was handed 20 years in prison and only looked at one victim throughout the entirety of her three-hour sentencing hearing.The 60-year-old entered the courtroom in the Southern District of New York with shackles around her ankles which rattled as she made her way to her seat on Tuesday morning.As she was asked to stand when Judge Alison Nathan passed the sentence, Maxwell elected to look straight ahead without showing any obvious signs of emotion.Even during her lengthy and unexpected statement, the defendant remained composed and delivered it in a measured fashion.The courtroom appeared...
Rolling Stone

Hellfire: The Uvalde Shooter Owned a Device That Makes AR-15s Even More Deadly

Click here to read the full article. The advertisement is slugged: “Unleashing ‘Hell-Fire.’” It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: “All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm” — or rounds per minute. The sales pitch is for a hellfire trigger device, a gun accessory that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at rates similar to machine gun. Although the physics behind the device are nearly identical to that of a bump-stock...
UVALDE, TX
Law & Crime

Prosecutors Won’t Retry Nevada Woman for Allegedly Murdering Her Husband, Burning Remains

The state will not retry a woman who was previously convicted of murdering her real estate mogul husband over a possible divorce. Margaret Rudin, now 79, shot and killed Ron Rudin, 64, in December 1994, and got help discarding the remains, burning her spouse with gasoline in an antique trunk, authorities have said. But Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that even if Rudin were convicted again at a retrial, she would likely be sentenced to time served, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. What’s more, John Sadler, Communications Director with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, confirmed to Law&Crime that the office has no intention of appealing a federal judge’s decision from May.
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect Eric Holder Displays Injuries: Report

Days after it was reported that Eric Holder had been attacked in jail, new photos of his injuries have surfaced. We're in the thick of Holder's trial as he stands accused of shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle at point-blank range. The death of the late rapper and activist created a movement that reverberates through Hip Hop until today, and rather quickly, Holder was located and arrested.
PUBLIC SAFETY

