Alexa Bliss credited Charlotte Flair as one of the women to take her under the wing and help guide her in her early stages with WWE. Alexa and Charlotte both began their WWE careers around the same time with both women coming up through the NXT developmental system. Both women had their in-ring debuts within a year from each other as Charlotte had her first televised singles match on July 13, 2013, and Alexa had hers in May of 2014.

WWE ・ 13 HOURS AGO