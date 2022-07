Birding throughout the world has become increasingly popular. Specifically in New Hampshire, it is one of the most popular hobbies of Granite Staters. "New Hampshire is a good state to bird because we have forests, mountains, and the coast," said avid birder and good friend of mine, Eric Conte. "It is a diverse environment and a lot of migratory birds come up for the summer and leave for the fall."

