BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police pursuit came to an end after the fleeing vehicle drove onto track trains in Barnstable, police announced Saturday. According to police, the chase initially started as a hit and run investigation when the driver hit the gas. Officials say the pursuit lasted for several blocks and other vehicles were hit during the chase before the silver car eventually grounded itself on the railway.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO