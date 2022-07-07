ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Norman Reedus Got Countless Injuries While Filming ‘The Walking Dead,’ Says He Was ‘Popping Advil’ Like ‘Tic Tacs’

By India McCarty
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Being an actor doesn’t seem like that much of a high-risk job, but The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is sharing all the on-set injuries he sustained while on the job, and why he wishes he had left some of the stunts to the trained professionals.

Norman Reedus talks ‘The Walking Dead’ spinoff show

The Walking Dead is one of the biggest shows of the last decade, and fans are sad to see it go off the air after 11 seasons. Reedus has been there for every single one, and some are wondering if the actor is ready to say goodbye to zombies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jw6Vu_0gY9UAY300
Norman Reedus | Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Definitely not; Reedus is currently gearing up to film the first season of a Walking Dead spinoff show centered around his character, Daryl Dixon.

“I’m not done with Daryl,” Reedus said in an interview with Men’s Journal. “Playing him is a dream job — I’d be such an a—— if I decided not to keep doing it.”

While working on the show has been a dream job, Reedus did admit that it can come with drawbacks — more specifically, the intense on-set injuries the actor has sustained while working.

The on-set injuries Norman Reedus got while working on ‘The Walking Dead’

In the first season of The Walking Dead, Reedus got some serious whiplash after being dragged by his neck in one scene, and that was just the beginning. The actor has injured his shoulder and knee, gotten black eyes, needed stitches on his forehead, and knocked himself out going through a door.

“[I was] popping Advil like they were Tic Tacs,” he shared. The on-set injuries kept up until the end; just a few weeks before the final season of the show wrapped, Reedus fell and suffered a concussion that sent him to the emergency room.

When asked what he would do differently with his time on The Walking Dead, it’s not surprising that Reedus says he would not have done as many stunts as he did.

Where they shot ‘The Walking Dead’

“We weren’t shooting Succession,” the actor explained, referring to the popular HBO show.

“We weren’t drinking champagne and eating lobster on yachts. We were out in the woods sweating with bug bites all over us eating squirrels and possums. It was hard work. The hours are crazy, it’s nonstop. But everybody always kept fighting to make the show as good as possible.”

The Walking Dead was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, in a series of rural locations that mimicked the post-apocalyptic vibe the series was creating. Even without the intense stunts Reedus was doing, the Georgia heat and wildlife definitely made set life more uncomfortable.

Reedus’ time on The Walking Dead is coming to an end, but fans of the actor are excited to see what’s next for Daryl Dixon. There aren’t a lot of details about the upcoming spinoff — even Reedus said he’s not sure what will happen — but the actor is ready to keep telling this story, saying, “I started Daryl. I want to end him.”

Comments / 12

Related
Cinemablend

Keanu Reeves And Norman Reedus Are Working Together, And It Looks Like Daryl And Ted's Excellent Adventure

While Norman Reedus is wrapping up his run as Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, his travel show Ride with Norman Reedus is still ongoing on AMC. The series first premiered in 2016, and it features the actor traveling around the world with a different guest to explore a city’s biker culture and various local spots. In an upcoming episode, he will do some exploring with Keanu Reeves, and it seems very Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, though more like Daryl & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Keanu Reeves Poses With ‘Walking Dead’ Star Norman Reedus on Set of Motorcycle Series

Keanu Reeves is hitting the road with Walking Dead star Norman Reedus for an upcoming episode of Ride, AMC’s unscripted motorcycle series. For the sixth season of Ride, Keanu Reeves filmed an episode in Utah. The series follows motorcyclist gearhead Norman Reedus as he travels across the globe. Keanu’s appearance was confirmed via the official Instagram of a restaurant Reedus co-owns with Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero. Reedus and Reeves took a few moments to pose for a scenic snapshot. Presumably, this is while shooting a Ride With Norman Reedus episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Entertainment Times

Demi Moore Involving Herself Too Much With Bruce Willis Following Actor’s Diagnosis? Here’s The Truth

Demi Moore is allegedly involving herself too much with her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ life. Demi MooreORIFLAME COSMETICS / Wikimedia Commons/ CC BY. According to Globe, Moore is worried about Willis especially after he was diagnosed with aphasia. However, the actress also seems to be forgetting the fact that Willis has a different partner now.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
musictimes.com

Ozzy Osbourne Dead at 73? Fans Furious After Rocker Suffers a Death Hoax

"Ozzy Osbourne is dead" became a hot topic after buzzes about the rocker's alleged passing surfaced. Osbourne faced the life-altering surgery on Monday, wherein his doctors realigned the pins in his neck and back following his fall in 2019. Fans were left worried, especially since the major operation would require a lengthy amount of recovery due to his age.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Mel Gibson, 66, Steps Out With GF Rosalind Ross, 31, & Son Lars, 5, For Frozen Yogurt In Malibu: Rare Photos

Mel Gibson may be an award-winning actor/director, but he also lists proud papa on his resume, as the Hollywood heavyweight is the father to nine children! On Saturday, June 25, the 66-year-old star proved he is a doting dad once again by treating his youngest, son Lars, five, to some ice cream in Malibu. The darling duo were joined by Mel’s girlfriend and Lars’ mother, Rosalind Ross, 31.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Reedus
shefinds

Jennifer Hudson Fans Are Calling Out Simon Cowell After She Receives A Tony Award And Historic EGOT: 'Take That, Simon!'

Jennifer Hudson is now a historic EGOT recipient, meaning that she has officially won all 4 of the major American entertainment awards! The Broadway star finally earned a Tony award over the weekend for co-producing A Strange Loop, which won “Best Musical,” and fans couldn’t be happier for her. She is also the youngest ever EGOT winner at age 40, making history with her latest accolade.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Tic Tacs#Men S Journal
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Clint Eastwood Wouldn’t Give Son Scott Eastwood a ‘Dime’

Looking at Scott Eastwood and his career, it’s easy to think that fame and fortune came easy for him. After all, he is the son of Hollywood royalty Clint Eastwood. Scott was born in California after his director father had an illicit affair with a former flight attendant. Although the actor lived with his mother, he moved in with his father in his teens. However, Clint wouldn’t give his son Scott a dime.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

137K+
Followers
107K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy