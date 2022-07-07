ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watchdog to probe intensive audits of Trump foes who led FBI

By Frankie TAGGART, NICHOLAS KAMM, Nicholas Kamm
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QU9n9_0gY9U5Df00
Then FBI Director James Comey (left) was fired by president Donald Trump in 2017 /AFP/File

The US tax authority said Thursday it had asked for an independent investigation into rare, intrusive audits of two ex-FBI heads who were prominent adversaries of former president Donald Trump.

James Comey, the FBI director until he was sacked by Trump in 2017, and Andrew McCabe, Comey's deputy and temporary replacement, were both subjected to the Internal Revenue Service reviews while the Republican billionaire was in office.

Individuals are supposed to be picked at random for the IRS's National Research Program audits, making the chances of Comey being singled out in 2017 about one in 30,000, while McCabe's odds in 2019 were about one in 20,000.

The revelation, first reported by The New York Times, raised questions over how two men who ran the nation's premier domestic police agency and were seen by Trump as among his most high-profile foes could both have been selected.

Trump sacked Comey in 2017 and then called on him to be arrested for treason, angered by his investigation of the then-president's extensive ties to Russia.

McCabe, who became acting FBI director after Comey's dismissal, was fired by Trump's Justice Department over accusations of lying to investigators that were never followed up with charges.

Trump smeared McCabe, too, again with unfounded treason allegations, and relentlessly pushed for his prosecution.

"I don't know whether anything improper happened, but after learning how unusual this audit was and how badly Trump wanted to hurt me during that time, it made sense to try to figure it out," Comey said in a statement to the Times.

"Maybe it's a coincidence or maybe somebody misused the IRS to get at a political enemy. Given the role Trump wants to continue to play in our country, we should know the answer to that question."

- 'Political targeting' -

The IRS confirmed in a statement that its head Chuck Rettig -- appointed by Trump in 2018 -- had personally asked a Treasury Inspector General for a review.

"Audits are handled by career civil servants, and the IRS has strong safeguards in place to protect the exam process -- and against politically motivated audits," spokeswoman Jodie Reynolds told AFP.

"It's ludicrous and untrue to suggest that senior IRS officials somehow targeted specific individuals for National Research Program audits."

The referral earned support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

Richard Neal, the Democratic chairman of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement the "political targeting" of Comey and McCabe marked "a crack in IRS's fragile credibility."

His Republican counterpart Kevin Brady said he supported "investigating all allegations of political targeting," adding that the IRS should never be used as a weapon against political opponents.

Trump's representatives did not respond immediately to a request for comment, although the Times reported that a spokesman said the ex-president had "no knowledge of this."

Comey's audit lasted more than a year, and he and his wife were found to have overpaid their 2017 federal income taxes and got a $347 refund.

McCabe told The Times he and his wife had paid a small amount they were found to be owing.

"I have significant questions about how or why I was selected for this," he said.

Comments / 1

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - Lavrov storms out of G20 talks - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov storms out of talks with other G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia as Western powers criticise Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. But Lavrov walks out of a morning session as German counterpart Annalena Baerbock criticises Moscow over its invasion, and he also leaves an afternoon session before Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba addresses the ministers virtually.
POLITICS
Texas governor authorizes state police to return migrants to border

The governor of Texas on Thursday signed an order authorizing state law enforcement to detain migrants who have illegally crossed the border from Mexico, flouting the federal government's usual authority over US immigration matters. The executive order empowers the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Safety "to apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border," the statement said.
TEXAS STATE
US border guards on horseback acted unprofessionally: probe

US border guards on horseback acted in an unprofessional manner toward Haitians trying to enter the country, but did not strike migrants with their reins, an official investigative released Friday found. Photos of guards seeking to tackle migrants near Del Rio, Texas last year sparked a firestorm of criticism.
DEL RIO, TX
