ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products

By Dave Chan
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XswFF_0gY9TqDQ00
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai (L) and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng (R) will sign a memorandum of understanding after Washington agreed to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products /AFP/File

The United States has agreed to lift tariffs on Canadian solar products and leverage a North American supply chain to help meet energy and climate goals, officials in Washington and Ottawa said Thursday.

The deal comes after a trade dispute panel sided with Canada earlier this year, ruling that the tariffs violated the continental USMCA trade pact.

"Reaching this settlement with Canada will promote greater deployment of solar energy in the United States using products from one of our closest allies," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

It will also "foster a more resilient North American supply chain for clean energy products made without forced labor," she said.

Tai and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng, who said the deal would "strengthen North American competitiveness" in renewable energies, will sign the memorandum of understanding on Friday.

Washington imposed the tariffs on Canada and other nations in 2018 in response to increased imports it said were "primarily attributable to excess solar cell and module capacity by Chinese producers."

They were extended in February by US President Joe Biden, before the USMCA panel weighed in.

The tariffs had the effect of cutting by 82 percent Canadian exports of solar products to the United States, according to Ng.

She noted that Canada and the United States have "shared goals and commitments to fight climate change, create jobs and support the development and scale up of renewable energy technologies right here in North America."

Solar, she added, is to play a "substantial role" in Canada and the United States in achieving clean energy grids.

Last month, Biden also suspended for two years tariffs on solar panel imports from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam -- but not China -- to ensure US access to enough parts to meet electricity needs while its domestic capacity scales up.

China was excluded as the US Commerce Department investigates whether some Chinese companies are circumventing US customs duties by assembling parts in the four countries.

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Ng
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#U S Customs#Renewable Energy#Canadian Solar#United States Trade#North American#Usmca#Chinese
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
nationalinterest.org

New World Order: China Promotes ‘Non-Western Multilateralism’ at BRICS Summit

The BRICS group comprises the five largest developing economies; its members contain forty percent of the world’s population and one-fourth of global GDP. China hosted the first day of the fourteenth annual BRICS Summit—a series of meetings involving the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—on Wednesday, amid a series of major shifts in the global world order and rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and East Asia.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Country
Thailand
Country
China
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Vietnam
Daily Beast

Distracted Putin Is About to Tumble Into a New Bloodbath, Officials Warn

ISTANBUL—The war in Ukraine has forced Russia to decrease its military presence in areas that may soon face a Turkish offensive, Syrian opposition officials told The Daily Beast this week. The officials, including members of the opposition Syrian National Army (SNA), said Moscow has withdrawn from several areas in...
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

AFP

70K+
Followers
30K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy