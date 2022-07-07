Staying safe and staying smart with self defense

We can all do our part to help reduce our carbon footprint. Kimberly Flores, former environmental reporter at ABC 4, came to Good Things Utah to talk about what she does today, owns and operates a zero waste store in Park City, fullFILLed. FullFILLED is the first refill and low waste store in Summit County that is 100% plastic free. Consumers can come and bring empty household and personal hygiene bottles and fill them up with new products, which is a significant way to reduce your carbon footprint and recycle. Glass bottles are available for sale and eligible for refill. In addition to refillable pump soaps, shampoos, and conditioners, FulFILLED sells local, plant based, solid bar versions of those counterparts.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO