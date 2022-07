Where is the best place to watch and stream Things Heard & Seen right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Amanda Seyfried James Norton Natalia Dyer Alex Neustaedter. Catherine Clare reluctantly trades life in 1980 Manhattan for a remote home in the tiny hamlet of Chosen, New York, after her husband George lands a job teaching art history at a small Hudson Valley college. Even as she does her best to transform the old dairy farm into a place where young daughter Franny will be happy, Catherine increasingly finds herself isolated and alone. She soon comes to sense a sinister darkness lurking both in the walls of the ramshackle property—and in her marriage to George.

