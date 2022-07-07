ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City art gallery features local artist during the final gallery stroll

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSusan Meyer, owner of the Meyer Gallery, and Luke Anderson, a Utah artist joined us today to show us some artwork and talk about the gallery. Meyer’s parents started the gallery located in Park City on Main Street, over 55...

utahsadventurefamily.com

Sandy Splash Pad | Amphitheater Park

My youngest gave the Sandy Splash Pad at Amphitheater Park the “best splash pad” rating, so you know this is a good one. We had a lot of fun splashing at this splash pad. There was a lot of water and a lot of fun spots to play.
SANDY, UT
ABC 4

A new take on a classic tale, “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream” comes to SLC

You’ve never seen Sleeping Beauty like this! Princess Aurora falls into an enchanted sleep and dreams herself to be famed warrior Brunhilde. But an evil witch, still angry for not being invited to Aurora’s christening, follows the princess into her dream. All the familiar characters and more are a part of this fun, funny, and beautiful show!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

The New Lunch Destination in Salt Lake Downtown

Whether you’re still not quite up to dining in public with throngs in restaurants, or you’d just like to take a night off from cooking, Ghidotti’s in Park City has you covered. Restaurateur Bill White’s ode to classic Italian fare, Ghidotti’s, offers takeout dinner packages to go,...
PARK CITY, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Three budget-friendly private pools to rent near Salt Lake City

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which is now betting the market for opening up private homes to leisure activities extends beyond shutdowns.1. Pool with a viewKick back at this luxe pool overlooking the city, with plenty of room for dining.Location: Salt Lake City.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests ($5 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 10. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com2. Awesome East Bench poolWith cushioned patio furniture and lush greenery, this spot feels like a resort getaway.Location: Salt Lake City (East Bench).Cost: $75 per hour for up to five guests ($10 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 40. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com3. Private saltwater poolHost your next gathering at this suburban oasis, featuring a diving board and fire pit.Location: Cedar Hills.Cost: $45 per hour for up to 15 guests ($3 per hour, per guest after 15 guests).Number of guests: Up to 35. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

Mountain biker airlifted from Deer Valley Saturday after crash

A mountain biker at Deer Valley suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital Saturday evening. The mountain biker at Deer Valley suffered multiple broken bones, according to a Park City Police dispatcher. Deer Valley bike patrollers requested assistance from the Park City Fire District and an Airmed helicopter....
PARK CITY, UT
ABC 4

Utah’s first loaded fries restaurant

Bringing a new twist on a beloved lunch side dish, Mr. Fries Man elevates your fries game with gourmet loaded fries. These fries are packed with protein and cheeses and offer a plethora of sauces and toppings, making your fries a whole meal.Inspired by a trip to California, they saw a need for loaded fries with delicious toppings and proteins. Jeannette and Paea, owners of Mr. Fries Man brought their favorites to Good Things Utah.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

What makes a story “Wirth Watching”?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – With more than 50 years of reporting and storytelling under his belt, ABC4 Utah’s Craig Wirth certainly has a good idea of what make a story “Wirth Watching”.. which also happens to be the name of his weekly segment that airs Sunday nights on ABC4 News at 10.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens another location in Utah

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this July. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at The Shops at South Towne in Sandy this week. The Sandy location will mark...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Family, friends gather to remember Macie Hill ahead of her funeral

KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Family and friends gathered to remember an 8-year-old girl who was killed in a Fourth of July parade accident in Kaysville. Visitation for Macie Hill took place Friday evening at a Kaysville meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ahead of her funeral Saturday afternoon.
ksl.com

Utah fire officials report weather to be 'more favorable' as Jacob City Fire grows

STOCKTON — Two more fires sparked in Utah on Saturday, according to Utah Fire Info. Utah Fire Info reported that the Jacob City Fire located east of Stockton in Tooele County had quickly grown because of erratic winds and was estimated at between 2,300 and 2,500 acres on Saturday evening. Campers in Middle Canyon were evacuated, according to fire officials.
UTAH STATE
american-rails.com

Utah Scenic Train Rides

If you are interested in Utah scenic train rides visit the Heber Valley Railroad in Heber City. This tourist attraction is the state's most popular (and only) excursion; the current operation has utilized the former Denver & Rio Grande Western Provo-Heber City branch since the 1990s. Its trains are typically...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Record breaking heat potential for your weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – High heat is back in the Beehive State and we are looking at the potential of record-breaking heat Saturday, July 9th. A new heat advisory is posted for our most populated counties in northern Utah including Salt Lake County, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, and Utah Valley. The […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

