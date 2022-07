MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The streets of Downtown Marquette were filled with people on Thursday all gathering to celebrate art. The second ‘First Thursday Art Tour’ for the 2022 season kicked off with over a dozen participating galleries and over 150 artists presented. Organizers say that this program aims to promote local talent, explore the art community by engaging artists with the public, and make Marquette an arts and cultural destination for summer travelers.

