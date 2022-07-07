ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County introduces 'Weedoo' to help keep waterways clean

By Kimberly Kuizon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRADENTON, Fla. - Manatee County is getting some help keeping the water clean from a bright yellow machine called Weedoo. The machine looks like an excavator on the water, and it scoops up excess seagrass and cleans ponds and lakes overcrowded with lily pads, invasive grass and more....

