ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

How to save money shopping online with automatic couponing

By Nydia Han, Heather Grubola
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b36wf_0gY9Ps7i00
EMBED <> More Videos How to get save money shopping with automatic couponing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Remember scouring circulars and physically clipping those discounts, then having to remember to take them with you when you shop? Forget all that! Thanks to technology, coupon apps and browser extensions do all the work for you automatically.

"There's so many sources of coupons - you can look at your newspaper, you can look online, and you want to make sure you pick a system that works for you," said Kimberly Palmer of NerdWallet, who is a personal finance expert.

An easy way to do it? A coupon app and browser extension.

"Browser extensions are really useful when you're actively shopping online," she said.

If you've downloaded the extension, it will pop and alert you that there's a lower price on the item at another store. It pulls in the extra coupon code for you and it can save you a lot of money.

Palmer recommends the Honey browser extension, which constantly scans the internet for coupon codes.

"If there's a coupon code that you can use, it will actually automatically apply it. So that saves you a lot of time," she said.

Other coupon sites to check out are Coupon Cabin, Flipp, Coupons.com, and TheCouponsApp.com. If you're an Amazon shopper, Amazon Assistant will alert you to lower prices on the marketplace.

"The Camelizer extension is also helpful for Amazon pricing, because it lets you know the price history of an item, you can set up a price alert. So it actually tells you when a price drops if there's a big ticket item that you really have your eye on," said Palmer.

Cashback extensions put money back in your wallet.

"Basically, it applies cashback, when you make a purchase, you can get 8%, even 10% cashback," said Palmer.

NerdWallet recommends Rakuten as well as Dosh. Just accumulate $25 through the app, then transfer it to your bank, PayPal, or Venmo.

"All these apps and extensions are free. They're all free. And you usually just have to provide your email address and maybe a few other identifying details about you," said Palmer.

But do make sure to think about the information you're providing and check the privacy settings of any service. Also, consider setting up a separate email account for these kinds of sign-ups.

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Sam's Club Mastercard review: Shop and save at both Sam's Club and Walmart

In 1962, Sam Walton opened the doors to his first Walmart location in Rogers, Arkansas. The first Sam's Club would follow 21 years later, offering a new sales model based on bulk buying. Since then, Sam's Club has become a household name, serving millions of customers at nearly 600 locations throughout the US and Puerto Rico, offering steep discounts for its members.
ROGERS, AR
SlashGear

Amazon Prime Serves Up A Year Of Grubhub+: Here's How To Claim It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you're an Amazon Prime member and you're feeling a little hungry, you'll like the news that Just Eat Takeaway has just shared. Amazon is teaming up with Grubhub, and as part of that collaboration, you can snag a yearly subscription to the service for free. Seeing as Grubhub+ normally costs $9.99 per month, that's a pretty sweet deal if you tend to order food frequently. Let's take a look at what exactly is in store, and more importantly, how to get your year of Grubhub+ for free.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon Codes#Online Shopping#Shopping Online#Privacy Settings#Coupons Com
Digital Trends

How to get a free $200 Amazon gift card to spend on Prime Day 2022

As if Amazon’s Prime Day deals weren’t already enough, now Amazon is offering customers the opportunity to earn a $200 Amazon gift card that can be used to turn Prime Day purchases into total freebies. Right now through July 29, customers who choose to sign up for the...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
ETOnline.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Was Just Announced — All the Details Plus Early Deals to Shop Now

Amazon has finally confirmed the dates for its massive two-day shopping event, which is taking place next month. For 2022, Amazon Prime Day is happening on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13. Amazon's biggest sale of the year will feature millions of deals across just about every category from electronics and home to fashion, beauty, and furniture — just to name a few.
RETAIL
moneytalksnews.com

What Happened When I Canceled My Amazon Prime

Last year I got fed up with paying for Amazon Prime. With the 2022 Prime Day just around the corner, this could be a good moment to decide if the subscription is worth it for you, too. Ultimately, I dropped Prime and then re-subscribed. The story of why is a...
BUSINESS
CBS News

The best deals at Walmart ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon is not the only retailer with big sales going on this July. Walmart has deals on Apple Watches, Instant...
SHOPPING
CNBC

Prime Day is coming up — here's how to get Amazon Prime membership for free

Amazon Prime Day takes place this year on July 12 and 13, meaning the highly anticipated 48-hour sales event is right around the corner. Loyal Prime Day shoppers know the rules: To take advantage of the deep discounts offered over the course of these two days, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. As of earlier this year, an annual Prime membership costs $139 (a recent increase from $119) or $14.99 per month (a recent increase from $12.99 per month).
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Amazon Prime Members Now Get Free Grubhub+ For A Year

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Get ready to kiss those dreaded food-delivery fees goodbye thanks to a newly announced partnership between Amazon and Grubhub. This week, it was revealed that Amazon Prime members will now have access to a free year of Grubhub+.
BUSINESS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy