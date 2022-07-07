ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, CO

Black bear sighted near Palmer Park

By Ryan LeCompte
 3 days ago
A yearling black bear was spotted rummaging through a trashcan near Palmer Park, July 5.

CPW Officers responded to the sighting by tracking down and tranquilizing the bear so they could relocate it to a location far from the city, in its natural habitat.

CPW advises to secure trash, remove bird feeders at night, closing garage doors and cleaning off grill grate residue as a few measures to minimize bears attraction to homes.

