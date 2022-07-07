ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Officers building connections in Chesterfield to bring in more tips: 'Always act on your gut'

By Elizabeth Holmes
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dTXgK_0gY9Poq200

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — At Rockwood Park Thursday afternoon, Sunshine Lee watches her six-year-old daughter Ruby under close eye. Before they start playing, Lee makes sure Ruby has a safety plan.

"You don’t leave this section, we don’t leave the fences, I show her the border, I show her where the exits are," Lee said. "We’ve taught her to memorize my phone number, we made it a song. ‘Where do you live at, where is your home?’ And then she recites it and it rhymes with that. The road rhymes with that so she knows where she lives and know where to go.”

For Cpl. Craig Eckrich with Chesterfield County Police, building connections with families in Chesterfield, like the Lee family, prevents crime from happening in the first place, noting more residents feel comfortable coming to police with questions or crime tips.

“It helps cut down on crime," Eckrich said. "They may be afraid to talk to Officer Eckrich, but you know, ‘Hey, that’s Craig, I see him in the neighborhood, Hey I think you might want to know this.'"

Eckrich has seen the benefit of building connections with the community firsthand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dGrbQ_0gY9Poq200
Cpl. Craig Eckrich with Chesterfield County Police

“Neighbors had been calling us more and more about suspicious vehicles, suspicious people, cutting down on crime," he said.

A single tip can save lives. In Richmond, police said a tip foiled a plan for a mass shooting at a July 4th celebration at Dogwood Dell, potentially saving hundreds of lives.

Eckrich is encouraging people in his county do the same.

“I’ll never say that it’s not worth calling. We’d rather you call and have it be nothing than just put it on the backburner," he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MIvb3_0gY9Poq200
Sunshine Lee watches her six-year-old daughter Ruby play at Rockwood Park.

Chesterfield Parks and Recreation works with law enforcement to hosts events throughout the year, drawing in thousands of people from across Central Virginia. That department is now working with county law enforcement to prepare for the worst.

"We actually have an incident action plan in place, a police operations plan, months and months of planning, so that if something does arise, we have a plan in place to respond to it," said Community Recreation Manager David Potter.

Eckrich said planning and preparing with different departments, nonprofits, and neighborhoods, as well as encouraging people to say something if they see something suspicious, can make all the difference.

“Always act on your gut. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s probably not right," he said.

National Night Out will be held Tuesday, August 2. Vendors and other groups to register for Chesterfield's celebration have until July 19 to do so.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia firefighters celebrate Richmond pioneers

RICHMOND, Va. -- On July 1, 1950, Richmond Fire hired its first Black firefighters, forming Engine Company Number 9. Now, 72 years later, firefighters across Central Virginia are celebrating that historic day. Firefighters from Richmond, Petersburg and Henrico County came together Sunday afternoon to remember the 10 firefighters who were...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Section of Chesterfield road to close for pipe repairs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pipe replacement project in Chesterfield County will close a section of Old Gun Road near Cherokee Road on Monday and Tuesday. The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will need to close Old Gun Road (Route 673) near Cherokee Road (Route 704) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 11 and July 12 for the project. Despite the work, VDOT says local property owners will have full access while the project is underway.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Ruby, VA
City
Richmond, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Chesterfield County Police Chief reunites dog with family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Chief, Col. Jeffrey Katz inadvertently ended up reuniting a lost dog on Friday. Last week, Katz, wrote in a Facebook post that he would personally cover the adoption costs for the first ten families that decide to adopt a new furry family member starting on Friday, July 1. The Chesterfield County Animal Services was offering $10 adoptions on July 2 and Katz wanted to help.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

High speed chase results in capture of shooter

An hour-long police pursuit that began in Sussex County on June 30 and led to the capture of two shooting suspects is believed to be connected to a fire which totally destroyed a Mobil home in Stony Creek last Wednesday, as Sussex County Sheriff’s Department Corporal Stewart Hudson revealed in an exclusive interview.
NBC12

New Life Deliverance Tabernacle gives meals for gun violence prevention

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -With a recent spike in gun violence across the City of Richmond, New Life Deliverance Tabernacle has played a key role in helping impacted communities by offering meals, fellowship and alternatives to gun violence. New Life says the meals are a way to bring people together and to give youth a sense of community and direction.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Cpl
WTOP

Virginia prosecutor takes leave for brain injury

RICHMOND, Va. — An elected prosecutor in central Virginia says a traumatic brain injury resulting from a fall earlier this year led her to step down temporarily from her job. Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County, disclosed the injury in a statement Sunday to the Richmond...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
point2homes.com

5437 Zoe Ct, Richmond, Henrico County, VA, 23223

Welcome Home to 5437 Zoe Ct. Henrico, VA. This home awaits its new owner. This beautiful, well-maintained home provides 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enter the foyer and you are greeted by a formal living room. From there, you have a formal dining room that is conveniently located to the open kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. A great family living space is created just off the kitchen and next to the morning room. Upstairs, you have a wonderful owner's suite with a private bath and two large walk-in closets. There are two additional bedrooms and a Loft on the second level as well as an additional full bathroom. Situated on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous home is Energy Star Certified, and includes a tankless gas water heater. You don't want to miss this one!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Vehicle crash on I-95 North causes delays in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North is caused delays for Richmond drivers on Sunday morning, July 10. The crash was first reported at 7:54 a.m. and is located on I-95 northbound on the south side of the James River Bridge near the Maury Street exit.
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy