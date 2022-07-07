Woods Humane Society drops adoption fee in July to help kittens find homes

This July, Woods Humane Society is working to help kittens find homes across San Luis Obispo County by dropping adoption fees to $74 through the end of the month.

The campaign is called "Kitt-Independence Day", and the price is a nod to 7/4, the Fourth of July.

The shelter says that 18 kittens are ready for adoption, and nearly 100 more will return to the shelter soon from foster families.

Woods CEO Neil Trent said that young puppies and kittens have weaker immune systems than adult animals do, which makes the shelter more dangerous for them to stay in.

"While Woods does everything in its power to keep our youngest pets safe and healthy, including daily, thorough cleaning regimens and the attentive care of trained medical and animal care staff, the individual nurturing and attention of a forever family will always be best for them," Trent said in a release.

The standard kitten adoption fee is $150, but shelter officials say Woods spends an average of $800 to care for each animal in the shelter.

All adoptable animals at Woods have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed and treated for fleas and parasites.

A list of adoptable pets is available online , and Woods Humane Society has locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero that are both open for visitation between 12 and 4 p.m. each day.