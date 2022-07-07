Teen arrested after machete attack

An earlier version of this story incorrectly attributed the source of the information.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday after getting in a fight with three other teenagers and using a machete against one of them.

According to court documents, officers tracked down the teen using a K9.

He now faces the following charges:



Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated assault use of deadly weapon

According to the documents, the victim had "large lacerations to the back of his head and his skull was fractured." The documents also said "his hand was almost completely severed."

Authorities are holding the teenager responsible without bond.

