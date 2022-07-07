UW Med Flight responding to vehicle crash outside of DeForest

WINDSOR, Wis. — Emergency crews are actively responding to a vehicle crash outside of DeForest, according to Dane County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is leading the response with help from DeForest fire and medical crews. UW MedFlight has also been requested at the scene.

Officials confirmed injuries at the scene but couldn’t share any further details on the number or severity. Dispatchers also didn’t have any information about the number of vehicles involved.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway V and Portage Road, according to initial reports.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

