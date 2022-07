Assemblyman Mike Lawler is joined by Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater and concerned citizens at a news conference outside the recently burglarized Yorktown “Rexall” Pharmacy in Yorktown Heights on Thursday, July 7. Mr. Lawler, who is running for Congress in New York’s 17th District, called for common-sense criminal justice reforms, including the elimination of no-cash-bail in New York.

