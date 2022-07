The Dodgers and Cubs kept fans on the edge of their seats for the second night in a row. After the Cubs raced ahead to a 3-0 lead, the Dodgers clawed their way back into the game and then sent it to extra-innings on a Mookie Betts sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth. Catcher Will Smith hit the second walk off hit in the last three night for the Dodgers, but everyone is talking about the play at the plate between Tyler Anderson and Cubbs outfield Ian Happ.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO