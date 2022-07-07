ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free tea: Here’s how to score the drink at McAlister’s

By Jaylan Wright
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago
(Photo credit: McAlister’s Deli)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – We have some good news for tea lovers!

McAlister’s Deli will celebrate Free Tea Day by offering customers a free 32 oz. cup of their famous sweet tea on July 21, 2022.

The restaurant will give out the free tea at more than 500 locations nationwide.

According to officials, the teas that will be available for free include sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet, and teas with flavored shots.

There will be a limit to one tea per person in-store, and there will be a limit of four teas per order on the McAlister’s Deli website or app.

