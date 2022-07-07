Man injured in East Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting in East Nashville Thursday afternoon.
It happened near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and East Trinity Lane.
Police on scene tell News 2 the victim and suspect got into an argument, which led to the victim being shot in the leg. The suspect fled the scene in a red car.
The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.
Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.
No other information was released.
