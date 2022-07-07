ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man injured in East Nashville shooting

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3zum_0gY9Mzq400

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting in East Nashville Thursday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and East Trinity Lane.

Police on scene tell News 2 the victim and suspect got into an argument, which led to the victim being shot in the leg. The suspect fled the scene in a red car.

Homicide suspect ‘felt threatened,’ shot 23-year-old in West Nashville

The victim was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

