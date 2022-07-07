ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Ten new Monkeypox cases confirmed in Massachusetts

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f0FWx_0gY9MtXi00

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Thursday that ten more cases of monkeypox were confirmed in men within the past week.

COVID vaccine clinic offered at Valley Blue Sox game Friday

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), the 10 cases announced Thursday had their diagnoses between June 30 and July 6 after testing was completed by the State Public Health Laboratory in Jamaica Plain.

The Massachusetts DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious. All eight individuals are currently isolated to prevent the spread to others.

Current data from CDC indicate that there have been 605 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents. Regularly updated case counts can be obtained on the CDC’s website: 2022 U.S. Map and Case Count .

There have been no deaths in the US or globally related to this outbreak and patients generally recover fully in 2-4 weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

MassDPH changing COVID-19 data reporting

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is making changes to how they will be reporting COVID-19 data. DPH had been reporting 7 days a week last year and then reduced to 5. As the COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower, they will now begin publishing the COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard once a week, on Thursdays, beginning the week of July 11, 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
WWLP

Relief rebate would flow to 2 million Massachusetts residents

BOSTON (State House News Service) – House Democrats estimate their new tax rebate plan would help more than 2 million Massachusetts residents, and the half billion-dollar program might only represent an opening salvo of tax relief proposals. The program legislative leaders placed on the table Thursday would offer one-time,...
WWLP

Bill would let Ohioans sue over unintended pregnancies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohioans who get someone pregnant unintentionally may have to reach deep into their pockets — and stand before a judge — if new legislation succeeds. Weeks after Ohio’s six-week abortion ban took effect, state Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Columbus) introduced a bill Thursday to...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Monkeypox Virus#Valley Blue Sox#The Massachusetts Dph#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Gun applicants in New York will have to list social media accounts

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WWLP

WWLP

25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy