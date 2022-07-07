Knox Co.: Lane Restrictions Planned for U.S. 50 For Culvert Replacement

Fleta Fay Lowe, 92, of Vincennes, IN, went to her heavenly home on Friday, July 8, 2020, at Colonial Assisted Living. Fleta was born July 20, 1929 in Vincennes, IN, the daughter of Thomas H. and Flora Belle Fox. She was a Lincoln High School graduate, class of 1948. Fleta married Jack Louis Lowe in 1948 and they made their life together for nearly 75 years. Fleta was gifted with an innate love of children, raising their five, as well as caring for many others. Fleta formerly worked at Grant’s, and Lic’s Ice Cream. She was a devoted Christian and was very active in her church, practicing her faith daily with everyone she met. She was a member of the First Church of God, serving in various functions and events. Fleta was a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother.

