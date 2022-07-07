ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analysts say as NC economy dominates, abortion could play important role in key races

By Michael Hyland
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SBUoy_0gY9Lp3100

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision last month, Democrats in North Carolina have tried to highlight abortion access as a key issue in this year’s election as a few races could determine whether the state sees new restrictions.

David McLennan, who conducts polling at Meredith College, said even as the economy and inflation remain the top concerns for voters, there have been signs that abortion access is leading to increased enthusiasm among Democrats to turnout in November, including younger voters.

“Can it be sustained in terms of creating enthusiasm, and what needs to be done by the candidates to keep that interest high?” he asked.

Gov. Roy Cooper (D) focused on that this week as he signed an executive order aimed at protecting abortion access in the state. He also pushed back on laws in Republican-led states, including blocking Cabinet agencies from cooperating with investigations into people seeking or providing services in North Carolina but illegal in other states.

As he signed the order, he called attention to several women standing with him who are running in some of the most competitive districts for the state General Assembly this year. Republicans are optimistic that the national political climate will help them as they seek to regain their supermajority and could easily override Cooper’s vetoes. They need to flip five of the legislature’s 170 seats to do that.

“If it matters anywhere, those are the exact races where it’s going to matter, those incredibly tight races, the very few competitive races that are spread throughout the state,” Chris Cooper said, an expert on state politics at Western Carolina University. “It’s cliché for a reason. Every vote really does matter in those races.”

Chris Cooper also said as prices remain high and uncertainty exists about a recession, the economy will remain the dominant top issue for voters.

“This is still a referendum on the fundamentals: that’s Joe Biden, that’s the economy and that’s inflation,” he said. “Joe Biden’s approval rating is going to matter. We know that historically with only one exception in recent memory, the president’s party loses seats in the midterm election. And, that’s what we expect to see happen here.”

A national Harvard University-Harris poll conducted recently found as voters ranked price increases and the economy as the top two issues, more voters have been citing women’s rights, guns and school safety as key issues as well in recent weeks.

Chris Cooper said in addition to the state legislative races, he also expects abortion will play an important role in the state’s Supreme Court races. Two of the court’s seven seats are on the ballot. Republicans need to win one of the two to take a majority on the court.

“The attention from voters and political observers should definitely be on the state Supreme Court and a very, very small number of state legislative seats,” he said. “The policy outcomes in one direction or the other are huge.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Related
cbs17

Dozens march in Clayton during ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ rally

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been more than two weeks since the Supreme Court took away the federal right to abortion, and while the procedure remains legal in North Carolina, activists are still making their voices heard. “It all started with the idea of just, I want to...
CLAYTON, NC
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper Signs 11 Bills into Law

﻿RALEIGH: Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:. AN ACT TO MAKE VARIOUS CHANGES TO THE ENVIRONMENTAL LAWS OF THE STATE. AN ACT TO MAKE VARIOUS CHANGES TO THE ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE LAWS OF THIS STATE. Senate Bill 388: Qualifying Farmer Zoo Sales Tax Exemption. AN ACT TO...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
warrenrecord.com

Evans elected to statewide position

On June 25, Kaylee Evans, an enrolled citizen of the Haliwa-Saponi Indian Tribe in Hollister, was elected to office as the secretary for the Executive Board of the North Carolina Native American Youth Organization. NCNAYO is a statewide non-profit American Indian youth advocacy and leadership development organization. Founded in 1979,...
HOLLISTER, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham County Named Most Generous County in N.C.

Chatham County has been named the most charitable county in the state in a study by SmartAsset, an online financial consultant service. Chatham County ranked first among the places in North Carolina with the most generous residents, measured by how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income, as well as the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations. The counties that fared best in these metrics were the counties that ranked highest in the study.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cooper
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Roy Cooper
WITN

Raleigh Planned Parenthood event postponed due to threat

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A Planned Parenthood fundraising event scheduled for Saturday in North Carolina’s capital city was postponed by organizers, who cited an unspecified security threat. The concert and rally organized in the wake of last month’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was set to be...
RALEIGH, NC
Axios Charlotte

New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars

A new North Carolina law that loosens certain alcohol restrictions should be a boon for business, according to some in the restaurant and bar industry. What’s happening: Gov. Cooper signed House Bill 768 into law on Thursday afternoon. Among other changes, the law removes the requirement that customers become “members” at private bars in North Carolina. […] The post New North Carolina law removes membership requirement for private bars appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com

Sleep is Poor in North Carolina, According to a New Ranking

Goodnight, North Carolina! Or should I say good luck? If you’ve been having trouble sleeping lately, which might be because of all this thunder, lightning, and rain, it won’t be hard for you to believe that North Carolinas gets some of the worst nights’ sleep. It’s true...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Early voting underway in Wake Co. sheriff, Cary Town Council runoffs

Voters are casting ballots early in three runoff elections in Wake County, with contests for party nominations for sheriff and two seats on the Cary Town Council. Early voting runs until 3 p.m. on July 23. Election Day is July 26. Two Democrats, incumbent Sheriff Gerald M. Baker and challenger...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
