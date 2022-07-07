ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Bachelor Nation's Luke Pell Is Engaged to Amanda Mertz

By Kelly Gilmore
E! News
E! News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Jesse Palmer Says Bachelorette 2022 Will Break All the Rules. From rose ceremonies to his own wedding ceremony, Luke Pell has found his forever. The Bachelorette alum and Amanda Mertz got engaged in Rome last weekend. For the special moment, Amanda donned a red and white dress while Luke got...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With”

Following two previously broken engagements, Becca Kufrin is confident she’s found “The One” in Thomas Jacobs, who she met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. “I keep learning stuff about him. Like any relationship, I would hope to learn something new about my partner and just keep falling more and more in love. Thomas always keeps me […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Becca Kufrin Says Thomas Jacobs Is First Fiance She “Actually Wants To Spend Her Life With” appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
People

Bachelorette Alum Chase McNary Is Engaged to Ellie White: 'It Was Always You'

Chase McNary found his happy ending. On Instagram Saturday, the former Bachelorette contestant announced his engagement to girlfriend Ellie White. He shared the news alongside moments from the romantic proposal occurring in Breckenridge, Colorado, including a shot of himself getting down on one knee. "It was always you 💍 @elliefwhite,"...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Reality Tea

The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve

What a difference six years can make! When Bachelor Nation first met identical twins Haley and Emily Ferguson way back in 2016, they both still lived together in their family home, and frankly neither seemed grown-up enough for a serious relationship. “The Twins” were contestants on Season 20 of The Bachelor, where they made a joint attempt at Ben Higgins‘ heart. […] The post The Bachelor Alum Haley Ferguson Marries Oula Palve appeared first on Reality Tea.
LAS VEGAS, NV
shefinds

Robin Roberts Just Gave A Heartbreaking Update About Her Girlfriend's Health Status On Her Return To 'GMA'

This story was updated on 06/21/22 to reflect Robin Roberts’ latest comments about Amber Laign’s cancer diagnosis. Robin Roberts gave a candid and emotional update on girlfriend Amber Laign’s “challenging week” amid her ongoing cancer battle during the host’s return to ‘Good Morning America’ on Monday, June 20th. After taking off to go on vacation in Key West, Florida, with her longtime partner, Robin returned to the set of the popular morning series to deliver her signature “Morning Message and Prayer.” Robin offered heartfelt thanks to her loyal fans for understanding her very important reason for stepping away from the cameras.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

It's Final! Kaley Cuoco Divorce Settlement Revealed: No Spousal Support To Ex-Husband Karl Cook

Actress Kaley Cuoco will not have to pay a dime to her ex-husband Karl Cook in monthly spousal support, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 36-year-old Flight Attendant star and her ex were able to hash out an agreement in less than a year after they split. The deal states the parties were married on June 30, 2018. Prior to walking down the aisle, the two signed an "iron-clad" prenuptial agreement.Neither party tried to contest the terms of the prenup which said Cuoco would not have to pay spousal support in the event of a...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Rycroft
Person
Jojo
Person
Ryan
Person
Ashley
Person
Asher
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Us Weekly

Former Bachelorette Emily Maynard Johnson and Tyler Johnson’s Relationship Timeline

From reality TV to real-life fairy tale. After navigating tragedy and handing out roses, Emily Maynard Johnson found The One in Tyler Johnson. Before her time in Bachelor Nation, the North Carolina native was engaged to NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick. Following his untimely death in a plane crash at age 24, Maynard Johnson learned she was pregnant. She gave birth to daughter Josephine Riddick “Ricki” Hendrick in June 2005.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Cape Cod
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
Popculture

TV Host Divorces Husband Following 2 Years of Marriage

Charissa Thompson recently spoke out about her choice to end her two-year marriage. The sportscaster filed official documents in May, bringing a close to the coupling. The details come from The Blast, revealing that the Fox NFL Kickoff host is walking away from sports agent Kyle Thousand, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for ending the marriage. The pair wed at the height of the pandemic in Dec. 2020. According to Thompson's divorce documents, they separated just one year later in 2021. The date of separation can be important due to division of finances and assets when the time is right.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Soaps In Depth

What Happened to Spinelli on GENERAL HOSPITAL

Damian Spinelli isn’t seen as often these days on GENERAL HOSPITAL, so whenever he pops back into Port Charles for another visit, newer viewers can be forgiven for not knowing too much about the quirky character. Spinelli was first introduced back in November of 2006 when Bradford Anderson joined GH as the computer geek. Although initially a recurring character, Spinelli proved so popular Anderson was put on contract with the soap just six months later. He remained with the soap until December of 2013, earning three Daytime Emmy Award nominations for his work along the way. Anderson has continued to pop back in periodically — well, aside from that one time when the role was briefly played by Blake Berris (ex-Nick, DAYS OF OUR LIVES) — and continues to delight fans with his occasional returns.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

WATCH: Amy Roloff Left in Disbelief After Learning Ex Matt Will Sell Family's Farm: 'It'll Be Sad'

The Roloff family were far from in agreement about the fate of their farm, an exclusive clip from this week's Little People Big World reveals. Matt Roloff put a portion of the famous farm he once shared with ex-wife Amy Roloff, and their children —Zach and Jeremy, 32, Molly, 28, and Jacob, 25 — on the market in May for $4 million, PEOPLE reported at the time. But the real estate decision wasn't unanimous.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cameron Diaz Spotted On Rare Family Trip With Husband Benji Madden & Daughter Raddix, 2

Cameron Diaz, 49, and Benji Madden, 43, made headlines on June 18 when they were spotted walking in the JFK Airport during a family trip in New York City over the weekend. The wife and husband had their adorable two-year-old daughter Raddix, who rested in her proud dad’s arms, with them, and they all wore casual outfits as they strolled by cameras. Cameron rocked black long-sleeved top and matching pants along with orange sneakers while Benji wore his own all black outfit, which included a long-sleeved top and pants, along with black sneakers and a black baseball cap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas Walks With Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Mos., In Matching Sneakers On 1st Father’s Day

Nick Jonas, 29, and his four-month-old daughter Malti wore matching sneakers on his first Father’s Day. Both pairs of shoes were white with meaningful words on the back. Baby Malti’s shoes had the letter “M” on each foot, while Nick’s said “MM’s” on one shoe and “DAD” on the other. The father-daughter duo rocked the stylish footwear in a close-up shot taken from behind by photographer Divya Akhouri. Nick posted the shot to Instagram and revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, bought the shoes.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Danny Glover’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Marriages To Eliane Cavalleiro & Asake Bomani

Danny Glover is back on the dating scene, although he may not be completely single. The 75-year-old ‘Lethal Weapon’ actor recently confirmed he split with his wife Eliane Cavalleiro as he was spotted enjoying a holiday in Sardinia with another woman, realtor Regina Murray. The two looked to be quite cozy with each other as they frolicked in the surf of the gorgeous Italian island. While Danny explores life with his new relationship status, let’s take a deep dive into his marriage with Eliane and his other former wife, Asake Bomani. Keep reading to find out all about the women who previously stole the iconic star’s heart!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

194K+
Followers
47K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy