Plainview, TX

Next move for Rhoades is Tulia ISD

By Ma'Rico Holland II
MyPlainview
MyPlainview
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Plainview ISD athletic director Ryan Rhoades will be moving on to Tulia ISD to serve as the girls' athletic coordinator as well as defensive coordinator for football and head track and field...

