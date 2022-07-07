4x NBA champ says Anthony Edwards has more talent than Dwyane Wade

Two years ago when discussions focused on the possibility of Anthony Edwards becoming the No. 1 pick, he had many skeptics. Since then, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ budding superstar has scored the fourth-most points in NBA history before turning 21.

There’s no doubt the arrow is pointed skyward for one of the game’s most exciting players, but just how high does Ant’s ceiling reach? Could he be good enough to become the alpha wolf on a Championship team? Or is he more likely to settle in as a top scorer and little else, like many other fun, but not exactly win-inducing players?

Comparing Anthony Edwards to an all-time great

One four-time NBA Champion, specifically Andre Iguodala, recently hopped on the ‘Point Forward’ podcast with Evan Turner and talked about just how good he thinks Edwards can become, while comparing him to Dwyane Wade.

Both players have the same listed height, 6-foot-4, and while Edwards has been rumored to have since grown to 6-foot-6 , the two players have a similar build. But what about their actual ability?

“He has more talent than Dwyane Wade. Now will he fulfill his talent? That remains to be seen. Anthony Edwards, yeah, man, he got it, man.” Andre Iguodala on Anthony Edwards’ talent level

Not only did Iguodala say he’s a big fan of Edwards, he said Ant has more talent than one of the best shooting guards of all-time. That’s a pretty big deal.

While Wade and Edwards have often been compared to one another thanks to their explosiveness, build, and ability to finish, there’s a few particular areas where Ant has come up short so far.

Wade is considered one of the best two-way shooting guards in NBA history. Edwards, while he’s been spectacular offensively, already proven to be a better shooter than Wade, defensively, there’s a lot of room for growth. Yet, when comparing their raw stats, Edwards actually matches up quite well with Wade in their first two seasons.

Dwyane Wade’s first two seasons (Age 22-23) 20.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.6 APG 1.5 SPG 0.8 BPG 29.5% 3PT 47.9% eFG Anthony Edwards’s first two seasons (Age 19-20) 20.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.4 APG 1.3 SPG 0.6 BPG 34.4% 3PT 50.8% eFG Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference

Wade was a 13-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA team member, and named to the All-Defensive team three times. But most importantly, he won three NBA Championship Trophies, all with the Heat. He created a lasting legacy in Miami that will never be forgotten. Wade is a sure bet to reach the Hall-of-Fame in 2023.

Interestingly enough, Ant’s now entering his third season in the NBA, remember what Wade accomplished in his third season? Teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal, Wade helped the Miami Heat win an NBA Championship, where he also won Finals MVP.

Can Edwards, now that he’s headed into his third year, with the Wolves going all-in by adding an All-NBA center with Rudy Gobert , experience similar success? If Iguodala says Ant’s as talented as Wade, it just might happen.

Dwyane Wade is also a big fan of Ant-Man

Before you think Dwyane Wade might somehow take offense to one of the next generation of basketball stars being compared to him, check out this tweet from February of 2021 in response to Edwards sharing some insight on his film studies.

Wade later gushed about Edwards on a TNT broadcast in 2021, making it clear that he’s keeping an eye on the young Wolf.

“I definitely think he can be a better player than I was , he has all of the tools. You set the bar so people can jump over that bar and I think he has the talent to be able to jump over the bar that I set. I hope he does it. I hope he becomes a way better player than I was”, says Dwyane Wade.

It’s nice to hear players of the past prop up players of the future, and like Wade said, it’s likely just as refreshing for modern athletes to look up to the legends, helping fuel their success today. Either way, Edwards has a long way to go if he wants to be mentioned with Wade when all is said and done, but he’s off to an incredible start.

