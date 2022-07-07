ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

4x NBA champ says Anthony Edwards has more talent than Dwyane Wade

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TqYHb_0gY9LUhs00

Two years ago when discussions focused on the possibility of Anthony Edwards becoming the No. 1 pick, he had many skeptics. Since then, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ budding superstar has scored the fourth-most points in NBA history before turning 21.

There’s no doubt the arrow is pointed skyward for one of the game’s most exciting players, but just how high does Ant’s ceiling reach? Could he be good enough to become the alpha wolf on a Championship team? Or is he more likely to settle in as a top scorer and little else, like many other fun, but not exactly win-inducing players?

Comparing Anthony Edwards to an all-time great

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZkfc_0gY9LUhs00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

One four-time NBA Champion, specifically Andre Iguodala, recently hopped on the ‘Point Forward’ podcast with Evan Turner and talked about just how good he thinks Edwards can become, while comparing him to Dwyane Wade.

Both players have the same listed height, 6-foot-4, and while Edwards has been rumored to have since grown to 6-foot-6 , the two players have a similar build. But what about their actual ability?

“He has more talent than Dwyane Wade. Now will he fulfill his talent? That remains to be seen. Anthony Edwards, yeah, man, he got it, man.”

Andre Iguodala on Anthony Edwards’ talent level

Not only did Iguodala say he’s a big fan of Edwards, he said Ant has more talent than one of the best shooting guards of all-time. That’s a pretty big deal.

While Wade and Edwards have often been compared to one another thanks to their explosiveness, build, and ability to finish, there’s a few particular areas where Ant has come up short so far.

Wade is considered one of the best two-way shooting guards in NBA history. Edwards, while he’s been spectacular offensively, already proven to be a better shooter than Wade, defensively, there’s a lot of room for growth. Yet, when comparing their raw stats, Edwards actually matches up quite well with Wade in their first two seasons.

Dwyane Wade’s first two seasons (Age 22-23) 20.1 PPG 4.6 RPG 5.6 APG 1.5 SPG 0.8 BPG 29.5% 3PT 47.9% eFG
Anthony Edwards’s first two seasons (Age 19-20) 20.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.4 APG 1.3 SPG 0.6 BPG 34.4% 3PT 50.8% eFG
Stats courtesy of Basketball-Reference

Wade was a 13-time NBA All-Star, eight-time All-NBA team member, and named to the All-Defensive team three times. But most importantly, he won three NBA Championship Trophies, all with the Heat. He created a lasting legacy in Miami that will never be forgotten. Wade is a sure bet to reach the Hall-of-Fame in 2023.

Interestingly enough, Ant’s now entering his third season in the NBA, remember what Wade accomplished in his third season? Teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal, Wade helped the Miami Heat win an NBA Championship, where he also won Finals MVP.

Can Edwards, now that he’s headed into his third year, with the Wolves going all-in by adding an All-NBA center with Rudy Gobert , experience similar success? If Iguodala says Ant’s as talented as Wade, it just might happen.

Related: WATCH: Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards shows off insane passing skills

Dwyane Wade is also a big fan of Ant-Man

Before you think Dwyane Wade might somehow take offense to one of the next generation of basketball stars being compared to him, check out this tweet from February of 2021 in response to Edwards sharing some insight on his film studies.

Wade later gushed about Edwards on a TNT broadcast in 2021, making it clear that he’s keeping an eye on the young Wolf.

“I definitely think he can be a better player than I was , he has all of the tools. You set the bar so people can jump over that bar and I think he has the talent to be able to jump over the bar that I set. I hope he does it. I hope he becomes a way better player than I was”, says Dwyane Wade.

It’s nice to hear players of the past prop up players of the future, and like Wade said, it’s likely just as refreshing for modern athletes to look up to the legends, helping fuel their success today. Either way, Edwards has a long way to go if he wants to be mentioned with Wade when all is said and done, but he’s off to an incredible start.

Related: Anthony Edwards names his all-time NBA starting five, including himself, but not Michael Jordan

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

The Smart Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Nets: Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook For Kyrie Irving And Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are both teams that disappointed this season, and it seems as though both teams will be busy this offseason. The Lakers have already gotten a lot of new players to join their roster in free agency due to their poor season. The Nets are in disarray, especially after Kevin Durant's trade request and Kyrie Irving's presumed desire to leave for the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Bassitt
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Evan Turner
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Rudy Gobert
fadeawayworld.net

John Wall On Playing With Paul George And Kawhi Leonard: "You Tell Me The 3rd Best Player Is Gonna Have To Guard Me Every Night? Good Luck."

The Los Angeles Clippers have been threatening to make a serious run for the NBA title since they acquired Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they have often been hampered by injuries. They got to the Western Conference Finals during the 2020-21 season but were unable to go further after an injury to Kawhi Leonard that also kept him from playing last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Championship#Nba Champion#The Point Forward
ESPN

Stephen Curry says Charles Barkley won't finish in top 70 at American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament

Bettors believe Charles Barkley is poised for his best performance at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Stephen Curry disagrees. Caesars Sportsbook is offering odds on Barkley to finish in the top 70 of the 87-golfer field this week in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Barkley finished in a tie for 76th last season, his best performance at the tournament, which he attends annually.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
MLB
Sporting News

Warriors' Draymond Green shares thoughts on Kevin Durant trade request: 'Why does it matter?'

Draymond Green has some thoughts. That's nothing new in and of itself. Green has always spoken his mind, and even more since starting his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." On his most recent episode, the Warriors championship-winning forward spoke about the Kevin Durant trade rumors and the narrative that has been swirling on NBA Twitter and social media in general.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy