ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendon, MO

41 I-Team finds 5 passenger rail crossings similar to location of deadly Amtrak derailment

By Sarah Plake
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYV1V_0gY9LQAy00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before the deadly Amtrak derailment near Mendon, Missouri, locals complained about the road's steep incline leading up to the railroad crossing and brush blocking the view of oncoming trains.

The crossing also doesn't have lights or gates.

Those lights and gates were part of improvements the state approved, with the funding in place but the work years away.

The Mendon crossing is not the only one. The KSHB 41 I-Team looked at other railroad crossings the Missouri Department of Transportation flagged for improvements.

We found those in MoDOT's February Rail Plan Report.

We plugged the crossing numbers into the Federal Railroad Administration website to see which crossings carry both passenger and freight trains.

Passenger trains, like Amtrak, can go up to 90 miles an hour.

We found out five crossings are like the Mendon crossing, where both passenger and freight trains go by: Hardin, Norborne, two locations near Triplett and Bucklin.

KSHB 41 put together an interactive map of the locations which can be found below:

In the map, it details the estimated amount it would cost to complete the repairs, as well as what repairs are needed.

These crossings are also out in rural areas.

MoDOT's rail report says these five crossings need lights and gates.

The Triplett locations also need new crossing surfaces in addition to lights and gates.

The KSHB I-Team went to check out all five and as of Thursday, it appears none of these improvements have happened yet.

The Norborne location is on County Road 505, just outside the town.

The Hardin location is on Hisinger Lake Road, just outside the town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TfCoI_0gY9LQAy00
This railroad crossing outside Hardin, Mo. is on a state list for needed improvements.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15kxko_0gY9LQAy00
Hardin railroad crossing needs improvements, including gates and lights.

The Bucklin location is on Meadow Road, a country road outside the town that locals say not many people drive on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zxuiw_0gY9LQAy00
This railroad crossing outside Bucklin, Mo. is on a state list for needed improvements.

The two Triplett locations are about three miles down the track from the Amtrak crash site, on county roads 107 and 132.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GF0WK_0gY9LQAy00
This railroad crossing near Triplett, Mo. is on a state list for improvements.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XPlxl_0gY9LQAy00
Two railroad crossings near Triplett, Mo. are on state lists for improvements.

KSHB 41 News talked to Denny Utterback, longtime resident of Dean Lake, which is near Triplett and Mendon.

We asked if he thinks the nearby crossings are dangerous.

"To me, any crossing is dangerous," Utterback said. "These are more so because they're not gated."

While the crossings don't get a lot of traffic, Utterback says farmers frequently use them.

"Farming equipment nowadays is big and huge and these crossings we put in back in the 30s, they don't accommodate what I call the big equipment the farmer has," Utterback said.

Funding has already been identified for these issues but in an interview last week, MoDOT's director said the work may not start until 2025.

"We run generally a three-to-five-year time-frame once we get to the point of identifying the ones that are going to be agreed to and worked on," Patrick McKenna, MoDOT's director, said.

Utterback wants to see the state speed this up.

"I would like for the crossings to either be closed or fixed," Utterback said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Man Life Flighted Following Accident With MoDOT Vehicle

LINN COUNTY, MO – A semi driver from Cameron was life flighted following an accident in Linn County Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year old Zachary Swindler was on US 36, 2 miles east of Meadville when he struck a Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle in the rear. The MoDOT vehicle was striping the roadway in a construction zone. Swindler was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
LINN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Train derailment blocks street in East Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Union Pacific train derailment on Monday night has blocked at least one street in Kansas City’s East Bottoms. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., four tank cars derailed just south of the intersection of N. Montgall Avenue and Rochester Avenue. Three of them ended up on their side.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
City
Mendon, MO
City
Hardin, MO
City
Bucklin, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Norborne, MO
City
Triplett, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri man, woman die in crash on rural highway

HOWARD COUNTY, Mo. — A wreck along a rural Missouri highway claimed the lives of a Boonville man and woman. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 124, just west of County Road 409, in Howard County. State authorities...
HOWARD COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mckenna
kttn.com

Motorcyclist injured when deer enters roadway in Macon County

The highway patrol reports a deer entered the road and struck a motorcyclist Sunday night in rural Macon County, injuring the rider. Forty-one-year-old Travis Knapp of Clarence received serious injuries and was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. Knapp was not using safety equipment when the accident occurred on Macon...
MACON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak#Derailment#County Road#The Crossing#Traffic Accident#Modot
kttn.com

Missouri man arrested after vehicle strikes spike strips deployed by patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kansas City man after a vehicle struck spike strips and overturned in Carroll County on Friday afternoon, July 8, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Aaron Dayton was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, and driving while revoked. He was released to the Carroll County Memorial Hospital, where he was taken by emergency medical services with serious injuries.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kfdi.com

Young girl dies after accident at Kansas City amusement park

A young girl died after an incident last week at the Oceans of Fun amusement park in Kansas City, Missouri. Officials said the girl, who was under 10 years of age, was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool on July 5th and staff performed CPR. She was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital where she died a few days later.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Buggy-Car Accident Results in Serious Injuries to Jamesport Resident

GRUNDY COUNTY, MO – An accident with an Amish buggy resulted in injuries Monday evening in Grundy County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took placed as 23-year old Jessica Lewis of Jamesport was westbound on Highway 6 around 6:15 last night when she overtook a buggy operated by 23-year old Chris Kramer of Jamesport. Lewis’ vehicle struck the back of the buggy, ejecting both of the occupants onto the roadway.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
FOX 2

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Story name: Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,109,172 which is 828% higher than the state average of $227,286.
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

Solution to the I-70 and U.S. 63 traffic nightmare in the works

Funding is now available to fix the traffic and hazard hot spot connecting Interstate 70 and U.S. 63, and members of the public will be able to have their voices heard at a public hearing July 21. On Wednesday, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved $140 million for a...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy