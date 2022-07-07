ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Novel About Queen Charlotte In The Works From Julia Quinn & Shonda Rhimes

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago

Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes are teaming up on a Bridgerton prequel novel based on the upcoming Netflix spinoff series following Queen Charlotte ’s rise to power for Avon Books. Timing of the book’s release is set to coincide with the show’s premiere.

The Bridgerton prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton .

The character of Queen Charlotte is the creation of Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen.

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Rhimes said in a statement. “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

“Taking Bridgerton from book to screen was fascinating for me to watch, and it’s such an exciting challenge for me to take it in the other direction, this time crafting Shonda’s brilliant vision into a novel,” Quinn added. “I’m especially thrilled to have the opportunity to write about Queen Charlotte, who was not in the original novels. Her character —and Golda Rosheuvel’s brilliant portrayal of her— was a tour de force, and I think readers will love getting a chance to know her more deeply.”

