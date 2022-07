We have received a number of questions regarding if ‘Best of Round Rock’ would come back. We are overjoyed to report that it will indeed be back and SOON! Due to the change of ownership of Round the Rock and wanting to give local businesses a chance to get back on their feet from the Covid pandemic, we made the decision to push the nominations and voting for Best of Round Rock further into the year.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO