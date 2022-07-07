Man wearing gas mask, GoPro camera tries to rob NJ TD Bank by scaling counter - but fails

PRINCETON, N.J. (1010 WINS) -- A man wearing a gas mask, a half-shell motorcycle helmet and a GoPro camera attempted on Wednesday to rob a New Jersey TD Bank -- but he didn't make away with any loot after he twice failed to leap over a teller’s counter, according to police.

The would-be robber entered a TD Bank on State Road near Princeton Avenue around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, authorities said.

"There was no teller present at the counter and the suspect attempted to jump over the counter but was unsuccessful," police said in a press release. "The male suspect tries to jump over the counter a second time and was again unsuccessful.

Police said the suspect then exited TD Bank and fled on a black motorcycle.

"The suspect did not brandish a weapon, did not make any threats and nothing was stolen from the bank," police said.

The man was around 5-foot-4 inches tall, wearing green pants, a black shirt, black gloves, and grey New Balance sneakers, according to officials

As of Thursday afternoon, he was still at large.