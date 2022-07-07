Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey approves the nation’s largest school voucher plan, but opponents vow to block it.

This Battle Royale has everything: drag queens, donations to Obama, prosciutto, skipped debates…. As you almost certainly know by now, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been term limited and cannot run for another term. As such we will be electing a new Governor, allowing Ducey time to figure out a way to become Vice President regardless of who is elected President in 2024. And in a time when the pain at the pump, the grocery store, and dang near everywhere is salient and unavoidable, it would normally be a ripe moment in time for Arizona Republicans to push Democrats back into the hole of irrelevancy that they have risen out of from the last few election cycles.

