Arizona State

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey approves the nation’s largest school voucher plan, but opponents vow to block it

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
Arizona GOP Senate Race: Masters of His own Destiny – OH Predictive Insights

Masters on the Rise, Brnovich Loses Ground, Lamon Stays Competitive – 35% Still Undecided. As Arizona’s primary elections race towards us – and with early ballots beginning hitting mailboxes this week – the race to face Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly for a Senate seat just got more interesting. According to OH Predictive Insights’ (OHPI) latest statewide Likely GOP Primary Voter Poll, Blake Masters has reared his head as the new frontrunner in Arizona’s GOP Senate Primary.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Signs Most Expansive School Choice Program in Nation

Governor Doug Ducey (R) said Thursday Arizona is now the “top state for school choice” and the “first state in the nation to offer all families” school choice options. Ducey signed into law House Bill 2853, which allows all K-12 students in Arizona to be eligible for scholarship funds, ensuring they may access the education setting that best fits their needs.
Arizona Republican Gubernatorial Primary Race Reveals Divide Between Moderates and Conservatives as Ducey Endorses Robson

The race for the Republican gubernatorial nomination has intensified over the recent days, as key candidates and political players make their moves to influence the outcome of the upcoming primary election. Former Congressman Matt Salmon’s exit and subsequent endorsement of Karrin Taylor Robson was followed by Gov. Doug Ducey, who offered the Phoenix-area businesswoman a full-throated statement of support of his own.
How NAIOP, Phoenix Chamber, Tech Council stand on political issues

NAIOP Arizona announces positions on 4 ballot propositions for Nov. 8 general election. The Arizona Chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, has announced its positions on four ballot propositions appearing on the November 8 Arizona general election ballot. These ballot propositions deal with the topic of initiative reform, which has been a public policy priority for NAIOP for the past several years.
Arizona Enacts Universal ESA Program

Most expansive school choice law in nation delivers educational freedom over 1.1 million Arizona students. House Republican Majority Leader Ben Toma hailed the enactment of HB 2853, legislation he sponsored expanding eligibility for Arizona’s Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) program to every family in Arizona, giving parents the freedom to choose the education that best fits their child’s needs. It was signed into law by Governor Ducey today.
Nebraska GOP chairman voted out, reports of 10 leadership resignations

KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska GOP party convention in Kearney on Saturday reportedly went from a grand old party to grand new resignations. The Nebraska Examiner reported 10 party leadership members' resignations following the chairman of the Nebraska GOP being voted out by delegates. Nebraska GOP Executive Director Taylor...
Backers of proposal to make sweeping changes to Arizona elections file more than double the needed signatures

Supporters of a sweeping effort to overhaul Arizona’s election and campaign finance laws filed more than 475,000 signatures on Thursday in hopes of qualifying for the November ballot. “This is what democracy looks like!” bellowed Roy Tatem, the political director for Our Voice Our Vote, as he and other volunteers and supporters of the Arizona […] The post Backers of proposal to make sweeping changes to Arizona elections file more than double the needed signatures appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Digging into Arizona's historic water legislation

PHOENIX — In response to the deterioration of the Colorado River, Senate Bill 1740 was signed with the goal of securing Arizona's water future. The bill was signed on Wednesday with bipartisan support. Included in the more than $1 billion price tag is funding for three main things: $200...
New Arizona law to allow cities to set regulations on short-term rentals

SB 1159 will allow students enrolled in college to teach while working towards their degree. The families of the victims of the 2020 shooting at Glendale's Westgate were happy with the punishment for the shooter. Chandler attorney raises concerns about data being used in abortion lawsuits. Updated: 2 hours ago.
The Breakdown – A Knife Fight for the 9th Floor: Arizona Governor

This Battle Royale has everything: drag queens, donations to Obama, prosciutto, skipped debates…. As you almost certainly know by now, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been term limited and cannot run for another term. As such we will be electing a new Governor, allowing Ducey time to figure out a way to become Vice President regardless of who is elected President in 2024. And in a time when the pain at the pump, the grocery store, and dang near everywhere is salient and unavoidable, it would normally be a ripe moment in time for Arizona Republicans to push Democrats back into the hole of irrelevancy that they have risen out of from the last few election cycles.
Arizona abortion measure fails to meet requirement for ballot

Abortion rights advocates were set to meet at the Secretary of State's office on Thursday to turn in their petition signatures. They ended up canceling as they couldn't reach the required amount of 350,000 signatures. Some might consider this a loss, though they still consider their efforts a win. "We...
Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey says abortion law in state will come down to courts

PHOENIX — Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey expects the prevailing law on abortion in the state to be determined through the courts. “There’s a reason we’ve been arguing about the same single issue for half a century … because it wasn’t supposed to be decided at the judicial level,” Ducey told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Wednesday.
Sentencing delayed in Arizona election ballot harvesting case

Sentencing has been delayed for two southern Arizona women accused of illegally collecting four early ballots during the 2020 primary election. Authorities say Guillermina Fuentes and Alma Juarez participated in “ballot harvesting" in the border community of San Luis. Democratic and Republican parties both collected ballots this way before...
California bans state-funded travel to Arizona over 'discriminatory' legislation

California is restricting state-funded travel to Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey signed what he called “common sense” legislation. But in a news release California Attorney General Rob Bonta called it discriminatory, “Make no mistake: There is a coordinated, ongoing attack on transgender rights happening right now all across the country. Blanket legislation targeting transgender children is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem. It is detached from reality and directly undermines the well-being of our LGBTQ+ community.”
