Alex DeBrincat trade details: Senators acquire star winger from Blackhawks

By Scott Rogust
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ottawa Senators made the blockbuster move to acquire winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks. On the day of the 2022 NHL Draft, one trade went down, as the Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers. Let’s just say that that was just a tease for...

