Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio crime reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 8: K9 unit catches a suspect in an assault case, a man who killed his boss is still at large, an incident at a casino outside Kingston where a man pulled a gun on a dealer, and a man chasing two young girls with a gun charged with assault.

FERNDALE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO