Los Angeles, CA

Sparks start July off unbeaten

By Edwin Garcia
swishappeal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LA Sparks 2022 season has been filled with adversity. From coach Derek Fisher's surprise exit to a slimmer than usual roster due to injuries and health & safety protocols, there has been more losing than you want from one of the league's most iconic franchises. But time and time again,...

ClutchPoints

Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers

After helping the Golden State Warriors lift their fourth championship in the past eight years, Gary Payton II decided to take his talents elsewhere in free agency. The 29-year-old opted to sign with the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal worth $28 million. Losing Payton will be a significant blow for the Warriors, but […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s brutally honest message for Gary Payton II after signing with Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Allie Quigley wins WNBA 3-Point Contest a record fourth time

CHICAGO (AP) — Once Allie Quigley got going, it was all over. The 3-point queen put on quite a show — again. Quigley won the WNBA’s 3-Point Contest for a record fourth time Saturday, stamping herself as one of the greatest shooters in the history of the league. No one in the NBA or WNBA has as many 3-point titles as Quigley, who also won the competition last year. She had been tied with Larry Bird and Craig Hodges with three apiece.
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Ogwumike, WNBA continue push for Brittney Griner's release

CHICAGO (AP) — Brittney Griner is “the fun aunt,” according to Nneka Ogwumike. She is resilient and kind, Ogwumike said. A fellow daughter of Texas, and Ogwumike's father's favorite player. Speaking Friday ahead of the WNBA's All-Star festivities in Chicago, Ogwumike focused more on Griner's humanity than...
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner is the focus of WNBA All-Star weekend

CHICAGO (AP) — Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are playing in the WNBA All-Star Game for the last time. Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper are looking for some bragging rights. Some of the league’s biggest stars get to try for a 4-point shot. And everyone is thinking about one person: Brittney Griner. Griner’s continued detention in Russia is front and center as the WNBA holds one of its marquee events in Chicago for the first time. Bird and the rest of the All-Stars wore T-shirts with Griner’s name and No. 42 for practice Saturday, and the league also plans to continue its push for Griner’s release during Sunday’s game at the home of the defending champion Sky. “I think for all of us, we just want to always keep BG’s name at the forefront in everything we do,” Bird said. “Yeah, every now and then we’ll answer questions about All-Star and talk about the basketball, but you’re going to see her name on the back of all of our shirts, and so like I said, it doesn’t really shift. We want it to always be there.”
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Chicago hosts the WNBA All-Star game this weekend

The WNBA All-Star Game comes to Wintrust Arena this weekend. Why it matters: The defending champion Chicago Sky host the entire league for a weekend of festivities showcasing not just the arena and team, but our whole basketball-obsessed city. State of play: The Sky are well represented in Sunday afternoon's...
CHICAGO, IL

