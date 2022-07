The Major Case Bureau reports the arrest for an Attempted Robbery that occurred on Wednesday July 6, 2022 in Wantagh. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, defendant Anthony J. Trentacosta, 30, of 220 Shore Road Seaford entered the Bank of America located at 3330 Park Avenue Wantagh, approached a female teller and produced a demand note for US currency. The female victim did not comply with the demand note and the defendant fled the bank through the rear doors without any proceeds.

WANTAGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO