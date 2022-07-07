ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Cornell Cooperative presents annual Shakespeare festival

By Nicholas Otey
 3 days ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) Cornell Cooperative is hosting its fourth annual Much Ado in the Garden Festival on Sunday July 17th.

From 11am to 3pm families can enjoy a free afternoon of, activities, music, and of course, Shakespeare.

Entertainment for the day includes performances by:

  • The Madrigal Choir of Binghamton
  • Maypole dance and parade featuring the Dance Connection
  • Morris dancers
  • Jeff Wahl on recorder

Other activates include: Scenes from Shakespeare by the Half Light Theater, Binghamton Poetry Project workshop, Botanic workshops, Shakespeare Garden trail with scavenger hunt, Raffles, vendors, plant sales and more.

This event is largely in thanks to the Broome County Arts Council’s United Cultural Fund, and can be enjoyable at any age.

You can view some of last years festival by clicking here.

For more information, contact Linda Svoboda at (607) 584-5016.

