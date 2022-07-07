ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, IA

Team Rubicon disaster recovery team volunteers at Red Haw State Park

By Krystal Fowler Reporter
Chariton Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of Team Rubicon a national and international disaster recovery group came to Lucas County April 18-21 to volunteer at Red Haw State Park in the effort to help the park recover after it was hit by a tornado March 5. According to Red Haw State Park manager Bonnie...

