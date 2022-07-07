ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, IA

2021 audit report for Lucas County released

Chariton Leader
 3 days ago

Hunt & Associates, P.C., Certified Public Accountants, has released an audit report on Lucas County, Iowa. The County’s revenue totaled $8,464,950 for the year ended June 30,...

www.charitonleader.com

kniakrls.com

Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request for VA Property

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa House candidate charged with reckless use of a firearm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Democratic candidate for the Iowa House will appear in court later this month on a charge of reckless use of a firearm. House District 28 candidate Sonya Heitshusen was charged in connection with the incident that happened on June 27th at her West Des Moines home. The criminal complaint in the case said, “as she was placing the handgun onto the kitchen table, she pulled the trigger, discharging it.”
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report July 8

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Patrick Nolte of Adair was traveling westbound on U.S. Interstate 80 at the 111 mile marker when a tire blew and forced his vehicle into the median. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2,000. July 4, 2022.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iowa.media

Despite rising costs, Gates Sweetcorn isn’t changing prices

June 21 marks the start of summer for the northern hemisphere, but for Creston, summer hasn’t started until the Gates family begins selling their award-winning sweet corn out of the bed of one of their vintage trucks. After a cool spring set back the first planting, Alan Gates said...
CRESTON, IA
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past.
News Break
Politics
Radio Iowa

Man dies by suicide in home of woman found dead in rural southeast Iowa

Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa. A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety indicates someone notified the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday that a woman’s body was in a rural area and the news release refers to her death as an alleged homicide. Officers surrounded a home in the small town of Lovilla, but could not make contact with the woman’s husband.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Kicked Victim in the Face While Robbing Him

An Ottumwa man is accused of assaulting and robbing a victim last month at Foster Park in Ottumwa. 19-year-old Kenory Michael has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and willful injury, a Class D felony. On June 28 at approximately 4:20 PM, police say Michael kicked the...
OTTUMWA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Three People on Drug Possession Charges

(Creston) Three people face drug-possession charges at Maple and Elm Streets in Creston. Police arrested 33-year-old Ellen Maureen Quintanilla of Lenox and 38-year-old Amanda Olivia Jones of Creston on Wednesday morning for possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers stopped 32-year-old Cody John Courtney of Thayer this morning at Maple and Elm Streets on the exact charges. K-9 Baxo assisted at the scene.
iheart.com

Drive-In Theater in Newton Plans to Re-Open Soon After Tornado Damage

(Newton, IA) -- Valle Drive-In Theater in Newton plans to open in a couple weeks after having to repair damages left by a tornado earlier this year. Co-Owner Jeff Namminga says the drive-in is normally open in April. But he says the tornado last March caused about $70-thousand in damage. It ripped off a third of the screen and damaged the concession stand's interior when the wind lifted the roof partially and then slammed it back down. Namminga says the insurance covered very little of the damage, and the theater has lost about 60% of the season so it's been a rough go so far this year. Valle Drive-In is selling new T-Shirts to help cover costs. Valle Drive-In says people can place their order until July 17th. If they wear their shirt to the drive-in, as a thank-you for their support, they will receive one free small bag of popcorn. Follow Valle Drive-In on Facebook to get updates on the official open.
NEWTON, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize

An Ottumwa woman won a $30,000 prize recently, according to the Iowa Lottery. According to the Iowa Lottery, Natalie Rivas won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Cash Adventure” scratch game. Rivas purchased her winning ticket at Fine Liquor & Tobacco on Albia Road in Ottumwa.
OTTUMWA, IA

