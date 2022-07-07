ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Brit lad, four, drowns on family holiday while swimming as heartbroken dad pays tribute to ‘sweetest boy in the world’

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A HEARTBROKEN dad has paid tribute to his toddler son who drowned in a hotel swimming pool while on holiday in Mauritius.

Ozair Ali, 4, was rushed to hospital from the Lux Hotel in Belle Mare on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EMzIy_0gY9IGhZ00
A British four-year-old has died while on holiday Credit: Alamy

Doctors were unable to save the young lad after the incident in the Flacq region of the island.

His dad has now paid tribute to the "sweetest boy in the world" after returning home to Scotland.

He wrote on social media: “He was the sweetest, sweetest boy in the world, with the right dose of cheekiness and love.

"He would instantly light up a room and drew everyone towards him with his loving personality.

“In his short four and a half years, he has given us so many memories which we will cherish everyday and I will take the sorrow of his departure to my grave.

"Your baba waits for the day we are reunited.”

The Mauritius Police Force said in a statement: “He was swimming in the hotel’s pool in company of his family members, when at about [2pm] his father noticed that he was having difficulty breathing. He was immediately removed to a safe place.

"All the emergency agencies attended within good [time]. The cause of death was, after an autopsy, certified to be ‘asphyxia, due to drowning’.”

The FCDO spokesman added: “We are supporting the family of a British child who died in Mauritius. Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Moment a ‘hero’ passer-by unwittingly saves a baby’s life after the child plunges from a balcony and bounces off his back, cushioning the infant's fall in Turkey

CCTV footage captures the moment a one-year-old tot plummets headfirst from a balcony but is saved by bouncing off the back of a stunned shopper below. Unwitting hero Ruhi Asci was gazing through the window of a shop when the baby slipped between railings and fell from the first floor, hitting him below his shoulders.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming Pool#Lad#Accident#Heartbroken#Mauritius#The Lux Hotel#Fcdo#British
The Independent

First picture of boy, 5, who died after mother left him in hot car on 38C day

A five-year-old boy who died after he was left in a hot car while his mother prepared a birthday party for his older sister has been pictured for the first time.Trace Means died after Amanda Means, 36, left him in the back of their Porsche SUV for around two to three hours in the sweltering Texas heat.Authoritities think Mrs Means forgot that her son was in the vehicle and strapped in his car seat while she prepared a birthday party for her eight-year-old daughter in their Houston home.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told KTRK: “This time the child didn’t make...
HOUSTON, TX
The US Sun

Highland Park ‘shooter’ Robert Crimo’s dad reveals chilling conversation he had with son hours before July 4 massacre

THE dad of the accused Highland Park shooter has revealed the chilling conversation he had with his son hours before the July 4 massacre. Robert Crimo Jr had discussed the Copenhagen mall shooting on Sunday night with his son, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, who allegedly went on to kill seven people and injure more than two dozen others during a Fourth of July parade the very next day.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Listen to the heartbreaking triple-0 call of desperate parents as their teenage daughter lay dying while waiting 30 minutes for an ambulance: 'She's turning blue'

Harrowing audio has been released of a distressed mother's frantic calls to triple-0 as her teenage daughter took her final breaths while waiting for an ambulance. Bernard and Corine Anseline's 14-year-old daughter Lydia suffered a severe asthma attack on April 13 at their home in Pakenham, Victoria. They waited 30...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Shock as a devoted wife and mother, 39, dies suddenly and mysteriously in her sleep just two weeks after giving birth to the couple's beautiful fifth child

Five children are mourning the death of their beloved mother after she suddenly died in her sleep aged just 39, leaving her childhood sweetheart to raise them alone. Sydney mum Andrea Marambio died unexpectedly and was found in bed last Tuesday morning, devastating her partner Daniel and their children Gabriel, Fabian, Enrique, Sebastian and Tristian.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
583K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy