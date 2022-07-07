ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

As he leaves Chicago, Ken Griffin bestows generous gift on 'rooftop pastor'

By Mai Martinez
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYTaT_0gY9HxFf00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Billionaire Ken Griffin might be moving to Miami, but a multi-million-dollar gift he is making on the way out will help fight violence in Chicago.

With a $5 million donation, the hedge fund billionaire secured the naming rights for the atrium of the Project H.O.O.D Leadership and Economic Opportunity Center.

This is the project Pastor Corey Brooks -- known as the "rooftop pastor" for his efforts to raise funds by camping out on a roof -- is trying to shepherd in the Woodlawn community. It would offer educational and employment programs, in addition to health and wellness services.

Griffin's donation is the largest single gift the project has received since fundraising began last year. Brooks hopes to break ground later this year.

The fundraising goal is $35 million.

