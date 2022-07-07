ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

OPD to give away backpacks to kids at fun event in late July

By Erica Miller
 3 days ago
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is gearing up for a fun event later this month and plans to give backpacks full of goodies to the first 600 kids who join the festivities.

OPD’s Block Party will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30 at the South Side Ball Park at 1201 W Monahans.

In addition to giving away hundreds of backpacks, OPD will have additional giveaways as well food and games at the family friendly event. It’s also a great chance to chat with the officers who protect our community every day.

