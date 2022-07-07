ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grundy, Van Buren, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-07 16:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-07 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Catoosa, Walker, Whitfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 19:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Catoosa; Walker; Whitfield The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catoosa County in northwestern Georgia Northwestern Whitfield County in northwestern Georgia North central Walker County in northwestern Georgia * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ooltewah to Boynton to Chickamauga, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Fort Oglethorpe, Chickamauga, Varnell, Tunnel Hill, Cohutta, Wood Station, Indian Springs, Graysville, Blue Spring, Boynton, Beaumont, Rock Spring, East Ridge, Apison and Fairview. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Moore EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. * WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Limestone, Franklin AL, Colbert, Lawrence and Lauderdale Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln County, Tennessee

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for eastern Lincoln County in Tennessee until 5 p.m. CDT. The warning also includes southeastern Moore County in Tennessee. At 4:21 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fayetteville, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Power outages reported in Tennessee, North Georgia

According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
Grundy County Herald

This, That and the Other

I don’t know about y’all, but I need a vacation after last weekend’s Independence throw down. Each parade had a big showing from our churches, candidates, businesses, off roaders of all kinds, horses, bicycles, wheelbarrow, raccoon, Misty on Lee Lee’s 4-wheeler, etc., lol, and of course, leading the parades were our first responders and the brotherhood of firefighters from all across the mountain and valley. The patriotic spirit is definitely alive and well in Grundy County!
TRACY CITY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Serious Saturday Evening Crash New Salem @ Cason Ln.

(MURFREESBORO) Shortly before 5:00 o'clock Saturday night (7/9/2022) there was a 3-vehicle crash on the New Salem Highway (Eagleville Highway, Highway 99) at Cason Lane. Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers released that the preliminary Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) report indicates that a gray Ford F-250 pickup was traveling west on the New Salem Highway (toward town). The driver attempted a turn and went across the on-coming lane of traffic. At that point a white Nissan Frontier pick-up slammed into the F-250. A 4-door Honda Civic traveling behind the Nissan crashed into that truck.
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Two cases of Potomac horse fever confirmed in Middle Tennessee

The State Veterinarian's office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever in Middle Tennessee — one in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Potomac horse fever can cause horses to suffer from colic, fever and diarrhea. It does not transmit directly from horse to horse, and it is not a known threat to human health.
wgnsradio.com

Smyrna Police and Fire-Rescue Busy Friday Afternoon

(SMYRNA, TN) Friday (7/8/2022) afternoon was busy for first responders in Smyrna. It started with a multi-vehicle personal injury crash near the intersection of Nissan Blvd. and Enon Springs Rd. East. A newer model SUV, 4-door sedan and older model small pickup were involved. Several persons were checked by the...
SMYRNA, TN
newstalk941.com

Tick Identified In Putnam That’s Known To Carry Cattle Disease

A tick that is known to carry a disease that infects a cow’s blood has been found in Putnam County. The Asian Longhorned Tick is a common carrier of the tick-borne parasite theileria orientalis. Putnam County Ag Extension Agent Wayne Key said he identified the tick this week after a local resident found one.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
point2homes.com

175 Hidden Oaks Trail NE, Cleveland, Bradley County, TN, 37312

This stunning home is just waiting for your family to call it HOME. There is plenty of room for everyone here with double primary suites, 1 on the main level and 1 on the second level & the fully unfinished basement where the possibilities are endless. When you walk through the front door you are immediately welcome by the tall ceilings, staircase, tons of natural light & hardwood flooring. Let's go to the left, where you will find the formal dining room, that could easily be a den/tv room with a beautiful brick fireplace tucked in the corner, through the hall you'll also find the kitchen with open shelving, butcher block counter top, pantry & minifridge-which makes the PERFECT location for a stunning display of those collections of family heirlooms along side a coffee bar & easy access for the kids to have their drinks at their level; throughout the kitchen there are stainless appliances, subway tiles backsplash, hardwood floors, navy cabinets that pair with the beautiful stone counter tops to finish off this open kitchen to a "T". Once you pass through the kitchen you will find the large living room/den that has enough room for that large sectional as well as a spot for family game night! You can venture onto the screened in back porch from the living room, where you can relax while the dogs/kids run and play in the large-fenced backyard or you can go out onto the deck to catch some vitamin D. Once you come back inside & leave the living room you will find the oversized primary bedroom & en suite complete with double vanities. To finish off the main floor there is a 1/2 bath and laundry room just off of the garage as well as a coat closet in the foyer. Now, lets take off up the stairs to where you will find 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, storage area & the second primary bedroom with en suite. Don't forget the basement, it is completely unfinished with walkout door to the lower driveway.
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville City Council Approves 109-Acre Purchase Off Highway 111

Cookeville City Council approved the land purchase of some 109 acres off of Highway 111 Thursday night. City Manager James Mills said that the city will purchase the land for a total of some $3.27 million. He said that it would require a down payment of $10,000, and the purchase is set to close on or before November 1st, 2022.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man charged after recording device found in Smith County bathroom

CARTHAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The sheriff’s department confirmed a man was arrested for putting a recording device in a bathroom at a cheerleading gym in Smith County and could be connected to a similar incident. Andrew Halford was charged with unlawful photographing and a criminal attempt on Thursday. Halford’s...
SMITH COUNTY, TN
John M. Dabbs

Survival Uncertain for Some Tennessee Pets - Shelters Facing Difficult Choices Volunteer State

The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjle.com

UCHRA Announces Water Bill Assistance Program

The Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency (UCHRA) has announced the rollout of a new temporary emergency program aimed at helping low-income families pay overdue water and wastewater bills. The Low-Income Home Water Assistance Program, or LIHWAP, is a grant that families do not have to repay. Families do not need...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS part of 250+ shelters participating in summer “Empty the Shelters” event

Murfreesboro, TN. — As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less from July 11 – 31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Rutherford County PAWS.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

COVID cases on the rise again

Grundy and surrounding counties have seen an increase in active COVID cases recently. Franklin County’s rating of incidence by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is high, while Grundy’s community level is medium and Marion County’s is low. From June 12 through June 25 Grundy County...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN

