HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Louisville, Kentucky Metro police are investigating after a family from Reno County was struck by a vehicle in Downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. Nickerson High basketball player Ava Jones, her parents Amy and Trey and another juvenile were struck. Ava is in serious but stable condition, the parents are in critical condition and the other family member was treated for minor injuries.

