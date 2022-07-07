ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Brooke Jenkins named San Francisco's new district attorney

By Christien Kafton, Elissa Harrington
KTVU FOX 2
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco's mayor on Thursday appointed Brooke Jenkins as the city's new district attorney after a historic recall that forced Chesa Boudin out of office. Jenkins is a former prosecutor for Boudin's office, but resigned last year to join the campaign that called for his removal, leading her...

Mayor Breed Opts to Go with Recall Leader Brooke Jenkins for Appointment – A Move That Already Has Reformers Seething

San Francisco, CA – Mayor London Breed had a choice on which way to go after the tumultuous recall process. But instead of calming down the atmosphere, she appears to have chosen to dump gasoline on it. The choice of Brooke Jenkins, the former prosecutor who turned into a leader of the recall campaign, figures to ignite controversy.
An inventor promised flights from San Francisco to New York. He created an air disaster instead.

J.A. Morrell felt very good about his sausage-shaped airship. In February 1908, the inventor boasted it could "take a businessman to New York from San Francisco in the morning in time for luncheon there and return him to San Francisco to take his evening meal here.” Considering this is barely possible in the 21st century, it was a big claim — and one Morrell was determined to prove.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco restaurants threatened by scammers leaving negative reviews

SAN FRANCISCO - A growing number of San Francisco restaurant owners are saying they are losing business to online scammers. The restaurant owners said they are receiving emails from scammers threatening to post negative reviews online unless they receive a fee, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Some targeted restaurants...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Marin reckons with state law removing racial covenants

A new state law mandating the removal of language banning people of color from buying residences has drawn special attention in Marin, which is known for a history of racial housing discrimination. AB 1466 went into effect July 1 and requires state recorders, real estate brokers, agents and insurance companies...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Viral video highlights San Francisco's drug problem

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's interim district attorney has vowed to take a harder stance against both drug users and dealers, an issue highlighted in a new viral video showing open drug use downtown in front of children.San Francisco resident Ricci Wynne said he was on a downtown Muni bus when he came across a group of school children who just finished ice skating Friday. He said he was compelled shoot video when he saw where they had to get off in the mid-Market neighborhood.  "I just seen a plethora of drug dealers and homeless people using, smoking off foil...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Council Rejects Measure for Voters to Weigh in on Billion-dollar Tax-Funded Infrastructure Expenditure

In a meeting this week that dragged on for more than 12 hours, Oakland City Councilmembers decisively turned down a proposal to place a measure on the November ballot to allow voters to weigh in on whether they want over a billion of their tax dollars spent on infrastructure for private luxury development and baseball stadium on public land at the Port of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
Here’s what’s happening with COVID in the SF Bay Area right now

Right now, BA.5, the most infectious subvariant of the coronavirus yet, is driving a surge of cases in California, including the San Francisco Bay Area. Many people who had avoided the virus for more than two years are getting COVID for the first time. Others are getting infected for a second or even third time. This is particularly likely thanks to the new subvariant of omicron, known as BA.5, which is harder for the body’s first line of defense — called neutralizing antibodies — to recognize and block from infecting cells.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Alameda County child care sales tax measure upheld in court

A sales tax measure that would provide more subsidized child care and preschool for low income children in Alameda County was upheld by the Alameda County Superior Court on Thursday. Measure C was approved by 64% of voters in March 2020, but was contested in court. Plaintiffs argued that California...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Politics
San Francisco Really Needs to Get Serious About the Future of Its Downtown

The recent Warriors Parade brought a much-needed flurry of activity to our downtown neighborhood for an area of San Francisco that has been slow to recover from the pandemic. But despite being a dynasty, the Warriors can’t provide downtown a parade every week. Instead, the parade only underscored the need for San Francisco to hurry up and provide relief for our downtown core.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Prominent Civil Rights Attorneys Back Alameda DA Candidate Price; Opponent Takes $$ from Law Enforcement

OAKLAND, CA – Supporters for district attorney candidates here in Alameda County couldn’t be more different. The prominent civil rights lawyers in the John Burris Law Office—which recently won a $21 million verdict on behalf of the family of Elena “Ebbie” Mondragon, who was killed by police in a traffic stop—have announced they are supporting Pamela Price for DA.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA

