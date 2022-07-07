ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. House approves $45.2B budget, sends it to Senate

By Marley Parish
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cZqY_0gY9F3qe00

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, speaks during a news conference in the state Capitol on Thursday, July 7, 2022 (Capital-Star photo by Cassie Miller).

(*This story was updated Thursday, 7/7/2022, at 7:35 p.m. to include additional comment from Senate lawmakers.)

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Thursday passed a roughly $45.2 billion budget plan that includes an $850 million increase for K-12 school districts, more money for mental health, and the largest investment in environmental protection in a decade.

The vote on the general appropriations bill — touted as a bipartisan compromise that invests in people and the future of the commonwealth — passed by a 180-20 vote and now heads to the Senate.

Erica Clayton Wright, a spokesperson for Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland, told the Capital-Star that the GOP caucus is going through the spending plan line by line. She added that a formal agreement had not been reached as of Thursday afternoon.

“We want this as much as everyone,” Clayton Wright said, adding that they want to do it right.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, and Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, told reporters that they hoped the upper chamber would reach an agreement Thursday evening or early Friday. Costa said Democrats in the Senate are on board with the existing proposal.

“There’s clearly momentum to move forward,” Hughes, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said.

The proposal would increase spending by 2.9 percent over the 2021-22 budget and pay down $2 billion in debt while growing the rainy day fund to $5 billion and preserving $3.6 billion of the state’s surplus in the general fund for the future.

It also provides tax relief for individuals and businesses with a brand new state child tax credit, increased property tax rebates for senior citizens, and a reduction in the corporate net income tax to gradually bring Pennsylvania into line with other states.

The budget also calls for spending more than $2 billion in one-time federal pandemic aid on a variety of programs including water and sewer projects, affordable housing and home repair, and refilling the state’s unemployment trust fund to avoid a tax increase for employers.

House Appropriations Chairperson Stan Saylor, R-York, said on the House floor that the package is the most comprehensive fiscal plan he has seen in his 30 years in the Legislature. Saylor, who lost a primary challenge, will leave the House at the end of the year.

“I want to thank all four caucuses for working together to put us in a fiscally responsible position for moving forward,” Saylor said. “This is a comprehensive budget that puts the needs of people before the needs of government.”

Republican leaders said the proposal reflects the majority’s commitment to producing a fiscally conservative budget while making investments in schools, working families, and businesses while addressing shortfalls in mental health funding and public safety.

“This is really a reflection of what we’ve been working on throughout the session with some of our priorities — economic recovery, getting people back to work, [strengthening] our schools, strengthening families, and [keeping] our communities safe,” House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said.

Benninghoff said the plan also adheres to the Republican leaders’ goal of presenting a fiscally responsible budget to Gov. Tom Wolf by reserving some of the state’s federal pandemic assistance money.

“We pepper that over several budgetary cycles, which has enabled us to be in the position we are now,” Benninghoff said.

Wolf’s spokesperson, Elizabeth Rementer, said the governor urged lawmakers to continue working to get a budget to his desk.

“We’re pleased that the House has put forth this bipartisan plan, which includes the governor’s call for historic increases to education and focuses on other key areas that the governor has prioritized in his own budget proposal,” Rementer said in a statement.

The ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, Matt Bradford, of Montgomery County, said the proposal is an example of the opportunities for bipartisanship in the General Assembly and corrects poor budget practices of the past.

“It is something that anyone who calls themselves a conservative, Democrat or Republican, can be proud of,” Bradford said.

While he expected some Democrats to say the budget doesn’t go far enough with investments in education and human services, he said it provides a sustainable increase in spending.

“If you want to make these investments I would say to my most strident Democratic friend you have to be able to sustain them in the inevitable economic downturns,” Bradford said.

House Republican leaders also highlighted the proposal’s tax relief provisions, including a state child care tax credit equal to 30 percent of the federal credit, a one-time 70 percent property tax rebate for senior citizens, and more money for the utility assistance program.

“This budget sets us up on a path to be more attractive to our job creators large and small,” Saylor said.

Small businesses would also receive additional tax credits in the form of expense deductions for investments in equipment and growth and by allowing them to carry forward tax liabilities for gains on property transactions.

The budget proposal also includes a phased reduction in the corporate net income tax from 9.99 percent to 4.99 percent over the next nine years.

“This is a budget that prioritizes investments in people, not big government,” Saylor said.

Although the $525 million increase in basic education funding is less than half of Wolf’s $1.2 billion proposal, it is nonetheless a historic boost in state assistance for Pennsylvania public schools, education advocates have said.

It also increases Level Up funding for the state’s 100 neediest school districts by $225 million and special education funding by $100 million. One-time grant programs for school security and mental health investments would each receive $100 million.

House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, said the school funding increases are a much-needed bipartisan effort to address deficiencies in education funding that affect taxpayers who can least afford it and disadvantaged students.

“I’m so thrilled that we have taken several steps to end these inequities,” McClinton said.

The Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education would receive a $75 million increase in general fund money and $125 million in pandemic funding to pay for the ongoing process of integrating its campuses.

Speaking to reporters before the vote Saylor touted the budget’s environmental initiatives.

“It’ll help clean up the Chesapeake Bay. It’ll clean up our streams across this Commonwealth. And it’ll take a lot of the needs that our local communities all across Pennsylvania [have] with sewer and water projects that we need to do to meet the EPA standards,” Saylor said.

They include using $220 million in federal relief funds for agricultural programs to reduce nutrient and sediment runoff, $100 million in relief funds and $56 million in oil and gas lease revenue to improve state parks and forest areas, repaying the Commonwealth Financing Authority $320 million for water and sewer projects, $6.8 million for conservation districts.

The budget calls for spending $260 million on public safety initiatives including violence intervention and prevention, local law enforcement support grants, and gun violence investigation and prosecution grants.

Another $100 million in relief funds would go toward a mental health initiative intended to help providers deliver psychiatric care in primary care settings. It differs from a plan pushed by Rep. Mike Schlossberg, D-Lehigh , that would have paid for social workers to become regular members of police departments, increase mental health care capacity and provide training and outreach.

“It’s the number we were looking for, which is fantastic news,” Schlossberg said of the proposal.

He also applauded an announcement by Saylor that House leaders would collaborate with the Senate to form a blue-ribbon commission to investigate how to prevent mass shootings such as the Highland Park parade shooting this week.

“It will give us more time to hear from experts, build consensus and gain support for continued allocations in the future,” Schlossberg said.

House Republicans also highlighted $45 million in spending for election integrity in conjunction with a bill that would ban the use of third-party money, dubbed “Zuckerbucks” after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s foundation provided grants to some Pennsylvania counties in 2020.

McClinton said that although preventing the use of third-party money to assist counties was not a priority for Democrats, the state does not currently provide any aid to counties for election administration.

The post Pa. House approves $45.2B budget, sends it to Senate appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 2

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

DDAP visits Allegheny Co. as part of statewide listening tour | Five for the Weekend

State officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs continued their county-level listening tour this week, visiting Allegheny County to hear from substance use disorder treatment providers and prevention specialists about local efforts to manage addiction. “This a comprehensive way to learn about local efforts to manage the...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Vincent Hughes, Stephen Bloom

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how Pennsylvania has a state budget, and about how Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney raised eyebrows with comments he made after two cops were injured by gunfire on the Fourth of July in the city.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The Pa. House’s Krasner probe usurps democracy and the will of Philadelphia voters | Opinion

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner was reelected in 2021 with an overwhelming margin of victory. In both the Democratic primary and the general election, Krasner received more than twice as many votes as his opponents. The message from a large majority of voters was clear: they wanted four more years of Krasner at the helm of the district attorney’s office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Pa. lawmakers react to state budget agreement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have released statements after the House and Senate passed the state budget. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s spokesperson called it a bipartisan deal that increases spending on education and other of his priorities. “The governor urges the Legislature to continue to move to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Wolf vetoes Mastriano Pennsylvania poll watcher bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bill that would have permitted poll watchers to operate outside the counties where they live. The poll watchers’ bill, sponsored by the current GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County, would give candidates the right to have an additional observer and post them inside, close enough to see any canvassing and pre-canvassing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fcfreepress

$45.2 Billion Budget Waiting for Gov Wolf’s Signature

After missing the June 30 deadline for a budget deal, an agreement has been made. The $45.2 billion budget was approved by the Senate on Friday after the House approved it Thursday. It awaits the signature of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to become official. The budget includes. $1.5 billion increase...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Hughes
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Stan Saylor
Person
Bryan Cutler
Person
Cassie Miller
WGAL

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes transgender legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a transgender athlete bill on Friday. The bill would have required transgender athletes to play on the team matching their gender at birth. Wolf said in a statement Friday:. "I have been crystal clear during my time in office that hate...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#The Capital Star#Gop#Democrats
therecord-online.com

Highlights from PA Game Commissioners Meeting

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners met Saturday at the Game Commission’s Harrisburg headquarters to hear public comment and take action on several items. A summary of the meeting appears below. ADDITIONAL FALL TURKEY FIREARMS RESTRICTIONS CONSIDERED. The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

There’s reason for optimism in electing more diverse candidates to Pennsylvania’s legislature | Opinion

Last year’s legislative reapportionment process resulted in maps, particularly in the state House, that will offer Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities across the Commonwealth with an unprecedented opportunity to choose elected officials who will truly represent them and help build a brighter future for these communities who have been overlooked for far too long.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

Governor signs new Pennsylvania budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf signed a $43-billion spending plan into on Friday night. It’s a budget that state lawmakers approved more than a week after the new fiscal year started. Pennsylvania will increase funding for public schools and long-term care facilities. The new budget includes money for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
abc27.com

PA State Senate votes to remove homosexuality from crimes code

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On July 7, 2022 the Pennsylvania State Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 2125, which will remove “homosexuality” from the list of prohibited sexual acts in Pennsylvania’s Crime Codes. The bill now heads to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk for approval. Rep. Todd...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs state budget

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state budget Friday evening. In a tweet, he said, "I'm proud that this budget makes a historic $1.8 billion increase in education funding — bringing the total investment my administration has made in education at all levels to more than $3.7 billion."
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy