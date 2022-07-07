ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Three-time winner Allie Quigley headlines the field for WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

By Mechelle Voepel
ABC7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Sky guard Allie Quigley will go for her fourth victory in the WNBA All-Star 3-point shooting contest Saturday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) at McCormick Place in Chicago. Quigley was announced Thursday as one of six contestants. She won the title in 2017, 2018 and 2021, and told the crowd in...

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner is the focus of WNBA All-Star weekend

CHICAGO (AP) — Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are playing in the WNBA All-Star Game for the last time. Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper are looking for some bragging rights. Some of the league’s biggest stars get to try for a 4-point shot. And everyone is thinking about one person: Brittney Griner. Griner’s continued detention in Russia is front and center as the WNBA holds one of its marquee events in Chicago for the first time. Bird and the rest of the All-Stars wore T-shirts with Griner’s name and No. 42 for practice Saturday, and the league also plans to continue its push for Griner’s release during Sunday’s game at the home of the defending champion Sky. “I think for all of us, we just want to always keep BG’s name at the forefront in everything we do,” Bird said. “Yeah, every now and then we’ll answer questions about All-Star and talk about the basketball, but you’re going to see her name on the back of all of our shirts, and so like I said, it doesn’t really shift. We want it to always be there.”
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Sky's Allie Quigley wins WNBA 3-Point Contest for fourth time

The 3-Point Contest was held from 2006-10, but was dropped from WNBA All-Star Weekend for several years before it was brought back in 2017. Quigley has dominated the event since its return, winning every year except 2019 (the contest was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic). No other player has won the competition multiple times.
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports

Your guide to the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game

Fans of basketball continue to be entertained as the WNBA heads to Chicago for All-Star weekend. Some of the game’s biggest stars will face off for a weekend of entertainment and in celebration of the league’s top talents. Here’s all the information you need to know about who’s...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Yardbarker

Aces' Kelsey Plum named 2022 WNBA All-Star Game MVP

Las Vegas Aces point guard Kelsey Plum earned MVP honors in her first career WNBA All-Star Game with a record-breaking performance Sunday. Plum, 27, tied the All-Star scoring record with 30 points to lead Team Wilson to a 134-112 win over Team Stewart. Her 12 made field goals were an All-Star game record.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Axios

Chicago hosts the WNBA All-Star game this weekend

The WNBA All-Star Game comes to Wintrust Arena this weekend. Why it matters: The defending champion Chicago Sky host the entire league for a weekend of festivities showcasing not just the arena and team, but our whole basketball-obsessed city. State of play: The Sky are well represented in Sunday afternoon's...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Kelsey Plum reacts to historic WNBA All-Star Game performance after 3-Point Contest dud

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum had a performance to forget during Saturday’s 3-point shooting contest, during which she finished dead last with just 14 makes. After Allie Quigley snatched her WNBA record fourth 3-point shooting title, Plum quickly shifted her focus to Sunday’s All-Star Game. And she balled out. Plum tied a WNBA record with 30 points in the win, and she had a hilarious reaction to her dominant performance that came on the heels of a forgettable showing in Saturday’s contest, via Cassandra Negley.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy