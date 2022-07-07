Three-time winner Allie Quigley headlines the field for WNBA All-Star 3-point contest

CHICAGO (AP) — Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles are playing in the WNBA All-Star Game for the last time. Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper are looking for some bragging rights. Some of the league’s biggest stars get to try for a 4-point shot. And everyone is thinking about one person: Brittney Griner. Griner’s continued detention in Russia is front and center as the WNBA holds one of its marquee events in Chicago for the first time. Bird and the rest of the All-Stars wore T-shirts with Griner’s name and No. 42 for practice Saturday, and the league also plans to continue its push for Griner’s release during Sunday’s game at the home of the defending champion Sky. “I think for all of us, we just want to always keep BG’s name at the forefront in everything we do,” Bird said. “Yeah, every now and then we’ll answer questions about All-Star and talk about the basketball, but you’re going to see her name on the back of all of our shirts, and so like I said, it doesn’t really shift. We want it to always be there.”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO