Reports of bomb threats to campuses across U.S. include Kansas schools
By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
3 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was...
MCPHERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Sunday in McPherson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Lincoln MKZ driven by Michael L. Ruddle, 73, Galva, was eastbound at 230 U.S. 56 turning into a driveway. The driver did not see 69-year-old Timothy...
SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a 4th of July weekend double murder in rural Kansas are asking the public’s assistance in locating 42-year-old Hieu Trong Luong. He is also known as Sunny, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies were...
WACO, Texas — There is no active shooting threat this Sunday afternoon at Fort Hood, officials said. Addressing several social media reports, military officials are now reassuring the public that there was never an active shooter on the post. According to the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, all...
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a random sword attack have taken the suspect into custody. Just before 1:30p.m. Tuesday, a suspect observed by security camera attacked an individual in the 700 block of W 2nd Street in Wichita, according to police. On Wednesday, police asked the public for...
WICHITA, Kansas — First came the school year where a killer virus sent everybody home early. Then the maddening online year. Followed by the half-and-half year. Amid all that, teachers — or public schools writ large — became the enemy. Hostility boiled over about wearing masks, banning library books or teaching about history and race. And fears continued about gunmen storming classrooms.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — For Miss Kansas' Outstanding Teen 2022, Niomi Ndirangu, finding her voice while suffering from epilepsy growing up was a challenge. "I was diagnosed when I was five years old," Ndirangu said. "As I started growing up, and going to school and being out in my community and doing all the things, I felt that I didn't have the proper care that I needed. Especially in the classroom setting, I would have times where I would have a seizure in class and my teachers would say, oh, well, why are you not paying attention in class? They would notify my mother about it and she would say, did you know that she had seizures? My teachers said no, absolutely not, we had no idea. That, to me, is a huge problem. If you don't know what type of medical risks or what signs to look for when one of your students is having a seizure, that can be seriously life threatening."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — According to a release from Hutchinson police, at 2:16 Sunday morning, they were sent to the area of 20th and Main to check on a man. When they found him, he had apparently shot himself. He died at the scene. They do not suspect foul play and will not release the man's name.
KANSAS CITY – A southwest Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to kidnapping a Webb City, Mo., woman and threatening to kill her and her family unless she recanted her testimony in his state criminal case, according to the United State's Attorney. Jeffrey Marsh, 34, of Oronogo,...
ST. JOHNS TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash between an SUV and a semi truck in central Minnesota Saturday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.The agency said 56-year-old Sharon Berglund was a passenger in the SUV. The crash occurred in St. Johns Township on Highway 40 at County Road 7 around 10:15 a.m.The two vehicles collided in the intersection, the state patrol said. The SUV's driver, a 62-year-old South Dakota man, was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The semi driver, a 40-year-old man from Alabama, was not injured.Berglund was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, the state patrol said.
An Oklahoma man was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in Newton County. Eighty-three-year-old Royce Freeman of Wynnewood was pronounced dead at the scene in Ponca. According to the Arkansas State Police, Freeman was traveling on Arkansas Highway 74 near Steele Creek. He was reportedly attempting to negotiate a...
KIOWA, Kan. (KAKE) - The KBI has arrested 36-year-old deputy Ryan Davis in Greensburg, Kansas. They say that on Friday, July 8, at around 1:45 p.m., agents arrested Davis, of Grand Island, Nebraska. Davis voluntarily surrendered himself at the Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested for aggravated endangering a child and two counts of domestic battery.
For several years Sedgwick County has had a higher average suicide rate per 100,000 people than the national average. In 2020 Sedgwick County recorded its highest rate, according to data from Sedgwick County and KU School of Medicine-Wichita. During a year of lockdowns, isolation and closures, there were approximately 20.4 suicides per 100,000 Sedgwick County residents, which equates to 105 individuals.
A West Virginia man accused of repeatedly kicking U.S. Capitol doors and throwing a hard object over and over in an attempt to gain entry has been arrested and charged by federal authorities. Police officers were on the other side of the glass window in the door, attempting to secure...
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas boaters were arrested by game wardens over the July 4 holiday weekend for drinking and boating. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks says over the July 4 holiday weekend, game wardens participated in Operation Dry Water to prevent boating under the influence. It said wardens patrolled lakes, rivers and reservoirs to target impaired boat operators and safety violations to keep Kansans safe while on the water.
Two From Louisiana Killed in Crash on LA 182, Both Unrestrained. Louisiana – On July 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Nap Lane in St. Landry Parish at 10:30 p.m. on July 8, 2022. Krisalyn Thomas, 19, and Joseph Chevis, 56, both of Opelousas, Louisiana, were killed in the crash.
This article has been updated to state the correct amount of marchers in attendance. WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Thousands of marchers took to downtown Wichita Saturday afternoon in support of abortion rights regarding Kansas House Bill 2746. The crowd made a loop by City Hall, down Main and along Douglas. All the while urging the […]
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued an update on blue-green algae conditions for many Kansas lakes on Friday. Milford Lake Zone C in Geary and Clay County has been elevated to a ‘hazard’ advisory as of July 8. Hazardous conditions indicate that...
In the past ten days there have been a number of pro-choice demonstrations across Missouri in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s gutting of Roe v Wade and bodily autonomy. The demonstrations continue. At 5:00 p.m. today around fifty individuals showed up in Mill Creek Park for a pro-choice...
